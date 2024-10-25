Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith has been fined $16,833 by the NFL for a controversial tackle during the team’s Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the league cited Smith's use of a “hip-drop” tackle technique, which led to a dislocated ankle for Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

The tackle, which occurred with just over a minute remaining in the Monday Night Football matchup, saw Roquan Smith pulling on Chris Godwin’s left leg, resulting in the serious injury. Godwin, who leads the NFL with 50 receptions this season, underwent surgery on Wednesday to address the dislocation and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

The NFL defines a hip-drop tackle as a defensive move in which a player “grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms,” followed by a drop in hip positioning that traps the opponent’s legs at or below the knee. According to the rulebook, any play using this technique should result in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down. However, no penalty was assessed during the Ravens' 41-31 victory.

NFL fines Roquan Smith ahead of Ravens' Week 8 matchup against Browns

Smith has emerged as Baltimore’s top tackler through seven games, amassing an impressive 74 tackles that place him comfortably ahead of safety Kyle Hamilton, whose 47 tackles rank second on the team. Smith’s defensive impact was especially evident in the Ravens' Week 7 matchup, where he delivered a season-high 18 tackles, including 11 solo stops. His presence has anchored the Ravens' defense, highlighting his consistency and ability to make plays in critical moments.

Meanwhile, the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens will look to extend their win streak to six games as they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday for Week 8. The Browns, currently sitting at 1-6, will look to halt Baltimore's momentum in what promises to be a pivotal divisional matchup.

Additionally, the Ravens and Smith have yet to comment on the fine or the NFL’s decision regarding the incident.