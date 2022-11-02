Roquan Smith’s initial reaction to trade from Bears after contract squabble

Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline was arguably the craziest in NFL history. But there were a couple of blockbusters the couple days prior, including the Chicago Bears trading Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. It was yet another move that signified the Bears are cashing in their chips and building for the future. They previously traded both Khalil Mack (offseason) and Robert Quinn.

Despite all of the tea leaves pointing to this move, Smith revealed his surprise at the news, as captured by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

“I didn’t plan to [get traded], but you know, life happens at times and got traded,” Smith said, flashing a wide grin. “So initially I was shocked. But I’m excited to be here. Good group of guys that’s contending for a title, and that’s what I’m in the game to play for — playing for a title.”

Roquan Smith clearly went from a bad situation to contending overnight. He joined a Ravens team that is primed for a playoff run. They lead the AFC North at 5-3 and have one of the lightest schedules the rest of the season.

The Ravens have been known for their defense for the better part of two decades, but have struggled on that side of the ball this season. Injuries have been one of the primary issues, but every team deals with that to some degree. The defense has worn down late in games, allowing a league high 83 points in the fourth quarter. That should be something Smith can help with.