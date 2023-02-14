The Baltimore Ravens have a decision to make regarding the future of quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it involves whether or not to sign Jackson to a long-term deal.

If the Ravens are serious about keeping Jackson in Baltimore, then it would be in their best interest to keep Jackson in the loop when it comes to the offense. So when it was announced the team is hiring Todd Monken as the new offensive coordinator, it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear the Ravens took the QB’s input into consideration before making the news official.

How much was Lamar Jackson involved in the hiring process? According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, it was a predominant role.

I'm told since the the day after the #Ravens and Greg Roman parted ways, QB Lamar Jackson's input on the offense from a philosophical and schematic standpoint was folded into the evaluation process for the next OC & communication from key players was welcomed, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 14, 2023

As Anderson pointed out, Monken replaces Greg Roman, who was the team’s offensive coordinator for the last four seasons. Roman’s offense was run-heavy, and it did a good job of maximizing Jackson’s ability as a runner. With that said, the next step is to get to another level as a passer.

Hearing Jackson was involved in the decision-making process for the club’s next OC is telling. If Baltimore was going to move on from the QB, it’s logical to think he wouldn’t be consulted for any decisions regarding the offense. In other words, this is a good sign for fans who want Jackson to stay with the Ravens.

Baltimore and Jackson have yet to come to terms on a new contract. His rookie deal is complete, and there are questions about the quarterback out of Louisville entering free agency.

If this tweet from Anderson is true, it sounds like Jackson is staying, at least under a franchise tag.