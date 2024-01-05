Huntley will get the start Saturday as Baltimore tries to play spoiler against the Steelers.

The Baltimore Ravens will see a change in quarterback for Saturday's regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will be Tyler Huntley under center as the team rests Lamar Jackson since the Ravens have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC after beating the Miami Dolphins the week prior.

Huntley spoke to the media Thursday about the opportunity to getting the start against a heated rival in the Steelers. The backup quarterback's mindset is to “seize the moment and do what I do” according to the Raven's website.

“I’m just going to seize the moment and do what I do,” Huntley said. “The Steelers are a physical team, and it’s always a good game. We’ve just got to score points, and our defense is going to handle the rest.”

Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh have faith in Huntley

Even though he will not be playing as the team wants to save him for the playoffs, Lamar Jackson spoke to the media about Huntley getting a shot to start Saturday. The superstar quarterback is confident in Huntley and the team to get the job done.

“I believe ‘Snoop' can get the job done,” Jackson said. “We have guys who can go out there and ball out. I have all the faith in my team.”

Huntley also has the approval of his head coach in John Harbaugh who said it will be a “big opportunity” for the quarterback to face the Steelers. It is important to remember that Pittsburgh is still in playoff contention even heading into the last week of the season.

“That's a big opportunity [for Tyler Huntley] to go out there and play against a defense like [Pittsburgh] – one of the top defenses in the league,” Harbaugh said. “It's a great opportunity for him, but he's ready for it. I'm looking forward to seeing him play.”

Huntley talks about how he has improved as a QB

The quarterback out of the University of Utah has seen some playing time with the Ravens as he started the last five games of the regular season in the prior year and even in a playoff game. Huntley talks about what changed about Jackson from last season to the current day they are in.

“I've just seen, the one play at a time, [Lamar Jackson] is definitely taking every play one play at a time. He's never looking over one play, [and] he's not standing on one play and dwelling on a bad play or anything,” Huntley said. “He just continues to play ball, play in and play out.”

Still young at the age of 25, Huntley is learning more and more about how to be a successful quarterback in this league. He spoke to the media about the aspects of the position that he feels like that has improved in.

“Just understanding my assignments and just knowing where my people are going to be and then just identifying what the defense is trying to get after,” Huntley said. I think I've been doing a good job of identifying those quickly.”

Besides playing spoiler to a heated rival like the Steelers, there is a lot more at stake possibly for Huntley. He will be a free agent after the season according to NBC Sports and could get a nice contract to either be a backup elsewhere or maybe vie for a starting job. In the meantime, the Ravens are 13-3 on the season and prepare for a home matchup against the Steelers on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. (EST).