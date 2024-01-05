Ravens can still take care of business vs Steelers, says former first-rounder

It was less than three weeks ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers looked to be in absolute shambles after losing their third game in a row on Saturday, Dec. 16. Now, with the last game of the regular season approaching, they have an opportunity to clinch the seventh and final slot in the AFC playoffs. And their opponent just happens to be an undermanned Baltimore Ravens team.

Expected NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is sitting out Saturday's game, with familiar fill-in Tyler Huntley set to start at quarterback in his place. Other starters are also expected to rest and heal up before the No. 1 seed begins its postseason journey in the divisional round. A former Ravens player, however, doesn't think the absences will be a problem.

“I still believe with Pittsburgh's offensive situation, we will probably come out with the win still,” retired wide receiver and 2005 first-round pick Mark Clayton told Ravens Talk with Samuel Njoku, via Joe Clark of Steelers Depot. “Even with the backups, bro. It's going down.”

Clayton has full trust in the ability of Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to thwart the Steelers' offense. Though, Pittsburgh has been much more effective over the last two games since head coach Mike Tomlin made a quarterback change.

Mason Rudolph is making big plays and taking care of the football, scrutinized receiver George Pickens has almost 330 yards in the same span and running back Najee Harris is playing his best football in over a month. This formerly sputtering offensive engine is operating as smooth as it has all season.

But a quick turn of events would not shock anyone, either. Although Mark Clayton has some Ravens bias, the team has a relentless defense that can set the tone early. The Steelers cannot underestimate this shorthanded squad.

Make no mistake, though. You can never overlook the affect that desperation might have on an outcome.