The Baltimore Ravens have had a wonderful first half of the 2024 NFL season. Baltimore is 6-3 heading into Week 10 and is positioned well to compete for the AFC North divisional title. The Ravens added more reinforcements ahead of the NFL trade deadline and are poised to make a deep playoff push. Unfortunately, they will be without their newest player in Week 10.

Ravens CB Tre'Davious White is not expected to play on Thursday Night Football against the Bengals, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Baltimore traded for White on Tuesday and there is not enough time for him to get ready on a short week.

This should not be a surprise for Ravens fans. White will need some time to adjust to Baltimore's defensive scheme and get settled in his new home. Playing after getting one day of practice at most was just never going to happen.

Once White enters the lineup, he should be a solid addition for the Ravens. White should serve as a great depth piece behind Nate Wiggins, Brandon Stephens, and Marlon Humphrey.

Adding White insulates the Ravens from injury in their secondary, which is one of the strengths of the team.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson off injury report ahead of Thursday Night Football

The Ravens may not have Tre'Davious White on Thursday, but they will have their most important player.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is officially off the injury report and is good to go for Thursday's game against the Bengals, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Wednesday. Jackson has been dealing with a knee injury over the past few weeks, but it has not caused him to miss a game.

Jackson is a huge part of the reason why the Ravens have such a good record in 2024. He is the current favorite to win NFL MVP and has Baltimore pacing towards a deep playoff run this winter.

As expected, the Ravens are heavy favorites against the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.