It has been a season of highs for the Baltimore Ravens in 2024. However, as the NFL playoff picture comes into focus, there is some potential unease about the road ahead. For all their regular-season accomplishments, the postseason path that appears to be taking shape could be perilous for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. As things stand, the Ravens could draw the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round and potentially face the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. It's certainly winnable. That said, their playoff dreams could still evaporate far earlier than anyone in Baltimore would like.

A Season of Triumphs and Challenges

The Ravens have put together an impressive 11-5 record this season, solidifying their reputation as one of the AFC’s premier teams. Right now, they have a lock on the third seed. Their Week 17 thrashing of the Houston Texans — a commanding 31-2 victory — showcased their defensive dominance and offensive firepower. MVP candidate Lamar Jackson continues to shine as the team’s dynamic leader. The offense has found balance between Jackson’s explosive playmaking and a rejuvenated run game led by Derrick Henry. Meanwhile, the defense, anchored by Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey, has emerged as one of the league’s stingiest units. Yet, for all their success, the Ravens’ playoff seeding has left them a tad vulnerable to a potentially dangerous scenario.

Here we'll look at the Baltimore Ravens' nightmare scenario for their 2024 NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.

The Wild Card Trap: Facing the Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore’s potential matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round is the kind of game that keeps coaches and fans up at night. Despite their inconsistencies this season, the Chargers remain one of the NFL’s most dangerous teams on paper. Quarterback Justin Herbert has the arm talent to carve up any defense, and with weapons like Josh Palmer and rookie sensation Ladd McConkey, the Chargers’ offense can go toe-to-toe with anyone. Don't forget as well that former Ravens RB JK Dobbins is on the other sidenow. Dobbins averaged 6.7 yards per carry in the Chargers' Week 12 loss to Baltimore.

For the Ravens, the Chargers represent a unique threat. Herbert’s ability to push the ball downfield could test Baltimore’s secondary. They have been prone to giving up big plays in key moments. Furthermore, the Chargers’ defensive line, featuring Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, and Bud Dupree has the potential to disrupt Lamar Jackson’s rhythm. A one-and-done scenario against Los Angeles could be a bitter pill for Baltimore to swallow. This is especially true given the team’s high expectations.

The Divisional Round Gauntlet: Enter the Buffalo Bills

Assuming the Ravens manage to survive a Wild Card showdown with the Chargers, which they should, their path wouldn’t get any easier. A potential Divisional Round clash with the Buffalo Bills looms large. Of course, it’s a matchup that could prove disastrous for Baltimore. Yes, that's even if the Ravens gave Buffalo the business way back in Week 4, 35-10. As things stand, the Bills, led by another MVP candidate in Josh Allen, have been one of the AFC’s most complete teams this season. Take note that Allen & Co. have beaten no less than the Chiefs and the Lions. Their high-octane offense and opportunistic defense make them a daunting opponent for anyone.

For the Ravens, the Bills present a host of problems. Buffalo’s ability to stretch the field with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Dalton Kincaid could expose weaknesses in Baltimore’s secondary. On the defensive end, Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, and AJ Epenesa have the speed and physicality to contain Jackson in the pocket. Moreover, the Bills’ postseason experience could give them a psychological edge in high-stakes games. A loss to Buffalo in the Divisional Round would mark another year of playoff disappointment for Baltimore. This would raise questions about the team’s ability to get over the hump.

Why This Path Is So Problematic

The Ravens’ potential playoff path is particularly troubling because it pits them against teams uniquely equipped to exploit their weaknesses. Against the Chargers, it’s the combination of Herbert’s arm and a threatening pass rush that poses the threat. Against the Bills, it’s a high-powered offense and a battle-tested roster. Sure, Baltimore has shown resilience throughout the season. However, these matchups could expose cracks in their armor that weren’t apparent during the regular season.

Additionally, the mental toll of such a grueling playoff path cannot be understated. Starting the postseason with a must-win game against a team like the Chargers, only to face the Bills on short rest, would test the Ravens’ physical and emotional stamina. And then, of course, the Kansas City Chiefs could wait in the AFC Championship. The margin for error in the playoffs is razor-thin, and a brutal draw like this one could be the difference between a deep run and an early exit.

Can the Ravens Defy the Odds?

Sure, the nightmare scenario is certainly plausible. That said, it’s worth noting that this Ravens team has the talent and leadership to overcome even the toughest challenges. Lamar Jackson’s dual-threat ability makes him one of the most dangerous players in football, and head coach John Harbaugh’s postseason experience provides a steadying influence in high-pressure situations. Of course, having Derrick Henry just gives the Ravens an amazing ground game weapon. If the defense can generate turnovers and the offense finds ways to exploit mismatches, Baltimore has a chance to rewrite the narrative.

As the postseason draws near, one thing is clear: the Ravens’ Super Bowl hopes hang in the balance. Whether they rise to the occasion or succumb to their nightmare scenario will define their 2024 season and, perhaps, the future of this talented but underachieving team.