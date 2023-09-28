The Baltimore Ravens could have been 3-0 right now. In Week 3, however, they played below expectations and struggled against the Indianapolis Colts. That loss exposed some of the Ravens' weaknesses as they allowed Zack Moss to torch them for 122 yards on the ground. On paper, Baltimore should be among the top teams in their division. Now, they'll get a chance to test that against the league's top defense, which is owned by the Cleveland Browns. As the Ravens prepare to face the Browns, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens Fall to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3

The Ravens are coming off a tough loss to the Colts in Week 3, falling 22-19 in overtime. Despite the loss, the Ravens showed resilience and fought until the end, showcasing their potential for the upcoming matchup against the Browns in Week 4. As they prepare for this AFC North showdown, here are four bold predictions for the Baltimore Ravens.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here are our four bold predictions for the Baltimore Ravens as they face the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

1. Lamar Jackson Outperforms Deshaun Watson

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In their recent game against the Colts, Jackson completed 22 of 31 pass attempts for 202 yards, though he didn't manage any touchdowns through the air. However, he compensated for this by rushing for 101 yards and scoring two touchdowns on the ground. While Jackson's passing game didn't showcase deep throws, his running plays were explosive. Although the Ravens were expected to improve their passing attack under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, that transformation is still pending. Nevertheless, Jackson has already notched multiple touchdowns in two of his three games this season.

Without a doubt, he remains a formidable presence this season. In Week 4, he will continue to shine against the Browns. We're not sure if he will have a dazzling performance, but he should do well enough to outplay Deshaun Watson. We have Jackson tallying more than 260 total yards with two more touchdowns to his name. That's despite being sacked at least thrice by Cleveland's punishing pass rush.

2. Zay Flowers Achieves a 100-Yard Rushing Game

Rookie sensation Zay Flowers had a productive game against the Colts, recording eight receptions on 10 targets for 48 yards. Flowers benefited from Odell Beckham Jr's absence and received twice as many targets as any other receiver in Baltimore's offense. His limited yardage output was primarily due to his role. He was targeted in shorter areas of the field, with his longest gain being only eight yards.

However, there's no major cause for concern going forward, as Flowers had previously made three receptions of over 20 yards and one of over 40. Additionally, Rashod Bateman's late-game injury could open up more opportunities for Flowers in the upcoming Week 4 matchup against a strong Cleveland defense. We actually see Flowers going over 100 yards for the first time this season. This is especially true if OBJ misses this matchup.

3. The Ravens' Defense Rises to the Occasion

Despite their struggles this season, the Ravens' defense is poised for a significant rebound against the Browns in Week 4. Expect multiple turnovers forced by the defense, including a pivotal fourth-quarter interception that will swing momentum in favor of the Ravens. The unit will also effectively contain the Browns' running game, apply pressure on Watson, and compel him to make costly mistakes. The Ravens' defense will be the deciding factor in this game, playing a crucial role in securing a much-needed victory.

At the forefront will be linebacker Roquan Smith. He had an impressive performance against the Colts in Week 3, tallying 12 tackles (four solo), including a half-sack and a pass deflection. Smith reached double-digit tackles for the second time this season, tying Patrick Queen in total tackles during the game. Smith has played every defensive snap this season and will be relied upon to help thwart Watson and the Browns in Week 4.

4. Justin Tucker's Game-Winning Field Goal

In a game expected to be closely contested, the outcome could hinge on a single play – a game-winning field goal by Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. Known for his precision and clutch performances, Tucker kind of choked in Week 3. However, he will bounce back here against a familiar foe. He will once again demonstrate why he's one of the premier kickers in the league. When the game is on the line, Tucker will calmly step up and nail a long-distance field goal. This should secure the Ravens' comeback victory and add another memorable moment to his illustrious career.

Looking Ahead

As the Baltimore Ravens face the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, several bold predictions could shape the outcome of the game. Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, and Justin Tucker should play a bit better. As such, the Ravens should beat the Browns for win number three.