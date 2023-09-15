The Baltimore Ravens Week 1 win came at a price, and they'll be paying that price against the Cincinnati Bengals. Four key players have been ruled out for the Ravens when they visit the Bengals in Week 2.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Tyler Linderbaum and safety Marcus Williams will all be sidelined for the Ravens in Week 2. Humphrey had foot surgery during training camp and is expected to miss multiple weeks. The three other players got hurt as Baltimore beat the Houston Texans 25-9 in the 2023 season opener.

Having a banged-up secondary is certainly a concern when facing Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense. Burrow is coming off arguably the worst game of his career. The Bengals' quarterback completed 14 of 31 passes for just 82 yards in Cincinnati's 24-3 loss against the Cleveland Browns. It's hard to believe that Burrow will have a second straight brutal performance.

The Ravens will be forced to start multiple backup offensive linemen against a formidable Bengals pass rush. Cincinnati sacked Deshaun Watson three times in Week 1.

The Bengals-Ravens rivalry has heated up over the past two seasons. The AFC North foes faced off three times last season, including in the playoffs. Cincinnati went 2-1 against Baltimore, though the Ravens survived key injuries to keep the games competitive.

The Bengals beat the Ravens 24-17 in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Cincinnati didn't take the lead for good until the fourth quarter, even though Tyler Huntley started at quarterback in place of an injured Lamar Jackson.

JK Dobbins also won't play in the Week 2 Ravens-Bengals game. The running back is done for the season with a torn Achilles.