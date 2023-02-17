This is where we talk about the Baltimore Ravens 2022 campaign, the coming NFL offseason, and make some bold Ravens offseason predictions. However, there is really only one past, present, or future Ravens issue that matters right now, and that’s if Lamar Jackson will be back for 2023 and beyond. We’ll get to that in due time, but first, let’s make a few other Ravens offseason predictions before taking a swing at the elephant in the room.

4. OG Ben Powers leaves the team

Let’s start off light here and build toward the final Lamar Jackson prediction. First, let’s start with the offensive line.

The Ravens are looking at excellent continuity up front with starters left tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Tyler Linderbaum, right guard Kevin Zeitler, and right tackle Morgan Moses, along with swing tackle Daniel Faalele returning for 2023. The only major free agent on the line is left guard Ben Powers.

Also returning are backup guards Patrick Mekari and Ben Cleveland, who Powers beat out for the starting job last year. These two should be able to compete for the starting job next season, so the team won’t have to break the bank for Powers, who should have several suitors.

The fall-off between Powers and Mekari or Cleveland shouldn’t be bad, and whoever is taking snaps behind that line should be fine next season.

3. Ravens re-sign Justin Houston

On the defensive side of the ball, the Ravens had another solid season, coming in as the No. 3-ranked scoring defense in the NFL in 2022.

On the defensive line, the team does have some decisions to make in the 2023 NFL offseason, as two of the franchise’s veteran pass-rushers, Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul, are free agents.

Both players are 33, and the Ravens have young edge-rushers Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, and David Ojabo waiting in the wings. Still, Houston was the team’s leading sack-getter last season with 9.5, and the team should bring him back for one more season.

For what it’s worth, after the team’s heartbreaking playoff loss to the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals, Houston told reporters that he enjoyed his season in Baltimore, and made it sound like he’d happily come back for one more season if they’d have him.

And the bold Ravens’ offseason prediction here is that they will.

2. GM Eric DeCosta continues his search for a WR1

General manager Eric DeCosta and Ozzie Newsome before him have had some of the best and most consistent drafts in NFL history. However, there is one type of player that has eluded both Ravens’ personnel leaders: A true WR1.

Since drafting Lamar Jackson in 2018, the team has selected four WRs in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft. Despite the commitment of draft capital, Miles Boykin, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Devin Duvernay, and Rashod Bateman have all failed to become the team’s go-to pass-catcher.

In 2023, you can add Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the list of high draft picks, but hopefully not on the bust side of the ledger.

Smith-Njigba was the leading receiver (both in catches and yards) in 2021 on a team with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Injuries limited him in 2022, but that just means he’ll slide to the Ravens at pick No. 22 in 2023.

The Ravens front office has tried big and fast downfield receivers, but Lamar Jackson has always ended up preferring his tight ends over the middle. Smith-Njigba is a silky-smooth route-runner who can work all over the field. His style might be more conducive to Jackson’s skill set…

If Jackson is the QB in 2023, that is.

1. The future of Lamar Jackson in the biggest NFL offseason issue

OK, we’ve stalled long enough. The biggest boldest Ravens offseason prediction of 2023 — and maybe of the entire NFL offseason — is that Lamar Jackson stays a Raven for both the 2023 season and beyond.

Initially, the Ravens will use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which allows them to keep negotiating a long-term deal or trade him if the right offer comes. And there will be offers.

However, the two sides are too committed to each other, especially John Harbaugh, to start over. Cooler heads will ultimately prevail, and the Ravens will give Jackson a historic contract, although not the $230 million guaranteed like Deshaun Watson got and Jackson is reportedly looking for.

Ravens fans can take a deep breath then, knowing Jackson is locked-up for the next four to six years likely. And once that happens, the franchise can go back to building around their MVP QB and working to get him to a Super Bowl.