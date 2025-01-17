The Baltimore Ravens, sitting as the No. 3 seed, are gearing up for a huge Divisional Round clash against the No. 2-seeded Buffalo Bills this Sunday. In all honesty, Buffalo’s not rolling out the welcome mat. The forecast is cold, maybe even snowy, with a crowd that’s going to be loud enough to shake the place. But if there’s anyone who seems unbothered by all that, it’s Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith.

Smith’s take is very simple. None of that stuff matters. “Nobody cares about any of that stuff,” Smith said. “It’s about playing ball. It can be on a cement track, it can be wherever. I don’t care if it’s negative. We’re going to be ready, and trust me, the cold will not be a factor at all. Believe that.”

And to be fair, he might have a point. The Ravens have a reputation for being road warriors in the playoffs. They’ve had 11 road postseason wins since John Harbaugh became head coach in 2008, more than anyone else in that span. Harbaugh led them to eight of those victories.

They’ll need every bit of that determination against Josh Allen and Buffalo. The Bills smoked the Broncos last week, 31-7, with Allen doing his thing and James Cook adding his usual impressive contributions on the ground. Smith knows that the one thing that matters to slow down the Buffalo is to mess with their flow.

“We just gotta stick to who we are as a group, stopping the run and making those guys one-dimensional,” he explained. “Once you do that, it can create a long day for those guys.”

Baltimore does have some history to lean on. Back in Week 4, the Ravens stomped the Bills, 35-10. Although that feels like a lifetime ago, there are lessons they can use to handle Allen and his ability to pull off the big plays.

Whether the snow shows up or not, Baltimore’s prepping hard. They’ve been practicing indoors with the doors open to mimic the cold, and Harbaugh’s putting a big focus on communication because that crowd’s going to be insane. “It’s the duress of the opponent, the environment, and the noise,” Harbaugh said.

With Roquan Smith leading a defense that just held the Steelers to 14 points, the Ravens are locked in.

Smith’s numbers from the regular season, 81 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception, are the reason why he is so important to the Ravens. Now, it’s all about braving the Buffalo storm, both literal and figurative, and keeping their championship hopes alive.