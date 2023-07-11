The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, and with training camp just around the corner, it's time to take a closer look at the team's roster. While the Ravens have a talented group of players, there are a few who may be on the chopping block ahead of the season. Here we will look at three players who could be cut from the Ravens' roster ahead of the NFL training camp.

Training Camp Priorities

First, however, let's look at the Ravens' priorities for their 2023 training camp. Of course, the Ravens will primarily use training camp to evaluate their players and determine who will make the final roster. This will involve assessing players' skills, fitness, and performance during practice sessions and preseason games.

Baltimore will also focus on developing chemistry between players, particularly on offense. With quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the way, the team will work on building a cohesive unit that can execute its game plan effectively. The Ravens' offensive line, in particular, will be scrutinized. They struggled with their offensive line in 2022, and they will be looking to improve in this area during training camp. This will involve evaluating their current linemen and potentially adding new players through the draft or free agency.

The Ravens will also be looking to build depth at key positions, particularly on defense. They will potentially look at new players who can provide depth and versatility. Ultimately, the Ravens' top priority during training camp will be preparing for the regular season. This will involve developing their game plan, working on their execution, and ensuring that their players are in top physical condition.

Overall, the Ravens will have a lot to focus on during training camp, and they will be looking to make the most of their time before the start of the regular season.

That said, now let's look at Baltimore's possible cut candidates for 2023 before their training camp begins.

1. Justice Hill

Keep in mind that Baltimore has used a ton of running backs in the last few years. Last season, the Ravens had JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill, and Mike Davis taking snaps. On name alone, that’s a loaded backfield. The year before was even crazier, adding Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell, and Ty’Son Williams when injuries ravished the running back room.

This season, the Ravens look to have a normal year behind Lamar Jackson. Dobbins, for one, looks like he could be their breakout star. That said, this team will always be run-heavy, but loading up on the passing game is clearly a reaction to the team’s lack of success with keeping backs healthy. They added Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency and Zay Flowers in the draft. They give Jackson a proper slew of weapons when added to Rashon Bateman and Mark Andrews. Consequently, this also leaves them without a need for a stacked running back room.

Having said that, Justice Hill could be the odd man out. The Ravens save no money by cutting Gus Edwards, and Dobbins is the man in that backfield. Hill is currently relegated to third string. That may not be enough to stay on this roster anymore.

Justice Hill suffered a leg injury 3 yards into this run, THEN HOPPED AND LIMPED FOR 12 MORE 👑 pic.twitter.com/dw9jTR5Oi9 — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 2, 2022

2. Patrick Queen

Another possible cut is linebacker Patrick Queen. This could be a surprise choice for some, but remember that the Ravens drafted Trenton Simpson out of Clemson this year. Queen might still be the starter on paper, but Simpson could supplant him sooner rather than later. Cutting Queen might also save the Ravens some money moving forward. Recall that Queen was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2020, but he has had an up-and-down career in Baltimore. Cutting him to free up some cap space might be the way to go.

3. Josh Johnson

Remember that third-string QB Josh Johnson was signed by the Ravens in 2021 as a backup. However, he played just one game. Last year, he saw action twice for the 49ers. Looking ahead, the Ravens might likely keep a maximum of three quarterbacks on their roster. Tyler Huntley is QB2. This means Johnson could be a candidate to be cut because current fourth-string QB Anthony Brown might be a much cheaper option to keep.

Looking Ahead

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to build on their playoff appearance from last season. They want to take the next step in the 2023 NFL season. The team's success will largely depend on the performance of quarterback Lamar Jackson. He is projected to be the team's MVP for the upcoming season. The Ravens will need to win in the playoffs to consider the season a success. They will be looking to build on their strong regular season record from last year.

The team has a solid overall roster, but they will need to address a few weaknesses, particularly on the offensive line. The Ravens will be evaluating their players and building depth during training camp, and they will be looking to develop chemistry and prepare for the regular season. If the Ravens make the right cuts and save cash, they can acquire more pieces to enhance their depth. Of course, if they can stay healthy and execute their game plan effectively, they have the potential to be a strong contender in the AFC.