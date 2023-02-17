The Baltimore Ravens 2022 campaign did not go to plan. With injuries to Lamar Jackson, the team finished the campaign with a 10-7 record. Led by the defense, this Ravens team remained competitive, ultimately earning a spot in the playoffs. But their season came to a close as they fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.

As the Ravens prepare for the off-season, they will have several major decisions to make. But none are more notable than what the team will choose to do with Lamar Jackson.

With Jackson headed toward free agency, the Ravens are still looking to bring him back. How they choose to approach the quarterback position will ultimately impact the rest of their free-agent class.

Outside of quarterback, the Ravens have several other glaring needs. On both the offense and defense, this team could look to add playmakers.

With the Ravens projected to have the ninth most cap space in the NFL, they could be major players in free agency.

Here are five free agents the Ravens could look to target in the offseason.

Parris Campbell, WR

Arguably the most glaring need on this Ravens team is at the wide receiver position. Outside of tight end Mark Andrews, there is a lack of proven pass catchers on this team. Rashod Bateman has shown promise, but injuries have limited him in a big way. In turn, the Ravens should look to address this through free agency. Adding a pass catcher such as Parris Campbell could be the perfect place to start.

Following an injury-plagued start to his career, Campbell found his footing in year four. In his first full season, he recorded 63 receptions for 623 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Given that Campbell can consistently stay on the field, he could be a solid addition to any team. For an offense so in need of pass catchers, Campbell could be a solid addition to this Ravens unit.

Jakobi Meyers, WR

Jakobi Meyers could very well be the most underrated wide receiver on the free agent market this season. During his four seasons with the New England Patriots, he put together several solid campaigns.

In total, Meyers recorded 235 receptions for 2,758 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns over 60 regular season games.

Over the past three seasons, Meyers has recorded at least 700 receiving yards and 55 receptions in each outing.

Adding Meyers to play alongside Bateman and Andrews could give Ravens a solid group of pass-catchers. If this offense is to once again be elite, this is the sort of move that could make sense both short term and long term.

Kyzir White, LB

On the defensive side of the ball, the Ravens could look to make improvements at several positions. This includes linebacker.

If the team is looking to add a high-volume playmaker, Kyzir White could be an intriguing option.

Over the past two seasons, White has become one of the most underrated linebackers in the NFL. In his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, he played a key role in their Super Bowl run.

Through 17 regular season games. White totaled 110 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and seven defended passes.

The Ravens are always adding versatile players to their defense. White fits their mold on this side of the ball. If he doesn’t head back to the Eagles, the Ravens should do whatever they can to bring him in.

Greg Gaines, DT

On the interior of the defensive line, the Ravens could look to add another proven defender. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines could be a solid addition to the group.

Over the past two seasons, as Gaines has earned a larger role in the Rams defense, he has made his presence felt on the field. Through his last 33 regular season games, he has recorded 91 total tackles. 10 tackles for loss, and 8.5 tackles for loss.

On the interior, Gaines can make his way to the backfield with ease. If the Ravens look to continue their trend of adding veteran defenders to the defensive front, Gaines would fit that mold. And at just 26 years old, he has the potential to be a piece of this unit for the foreseeable future.

Jonathan Jones, CB

Over time, the Ravens have been sure to create a secondary built to compete both now and in the future. But in recent seasons, many of their veteran playmakers have begun to trend in the wrong direction. In order to address this unit, they could look to add New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones.

Throughout his seven seasons in New England, Jones has developed into a reliable option in the secondary. Over his career, he has appeared in 101 regular season games. In total, he has racked up 330 total tackles, 44 defended passes, and 11 total interceptions.

With the arrival of Jones, the secondary would immediately improve. If his time with the Patriots has come to an end, Baltimore could be a solid landing spot for the veteran cornerback.