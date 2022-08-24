The Baltimore Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, have a roster that is built to win now.

Outside of Jackson, the Ravens have big-time playmakers on both sides of the ball.

On offense, Second-year wide receiver Rashad Bateman looks set to become the team’s number one wide receiver. Mark Andrews looks to solidify himself as the game’s best tight end. J.K. Dobbins is set to lock in as the main ball carrier in the backfield as he returns from a torn ACL.

On paper, the defense that the Ravens have assembled is among the best in the NFL. They have an elite blend of veteran playmakers and young stars, with strong depth at nearly every position.

From the secondary to the defensive front, this unit has star power. Cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Marcus Williams both signed with the team during the offseason. In addition, the Ravens drafted Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton to join Chuck Clark and Marlon Humphrey in the secondary.

Along the defensive front, they are led by an all-time force in Calais Campbell. Michael Pierce, Justin Madubiuike, and Odafe Oweh round out the starting group. They then brought in depth through the draft in UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones. Along with Jones, they also drafted Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo who will be ready to go in 2023.

The linebacker group is arguably the weakest unit right now. It is led by Patrick Queen who has struggled in his two seasons since being a first-round pick in 2020. Outside of Queen, they will have Josh Bynes and Tyus Bowser occupying the other positions when fully healthy.

This team as a whole is solid in nearly every area. But there is still room for improvement.

NFL Draft prospects Ravens fans must watch

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

Kayshon Boutte looks to be the next great wide receiver out of LSU. The school has consistently produced elite receivers, and Boutte looks to keep that streak alive.

Kayshon Boutte has everything that a team looks for in their primary receiver. At 6’0” and 205 pounds, he isn’t the biggest pass catcher. But if you can get the ball into his hands, he can make a big play. He has the sort of speed that can stretch the field.

Over his first two seasons at LSU, Boutte has played in 16 total games. When on the field, he has recorded 83 receptions, 1,244 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns.

Boutte played in just six games during the 2021 season. During that time, he caught 38 receptions for 509 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

You can’t leave Kayshon Boutte in single coverage… pic.twitter.com/kRrktSJAPt — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 3, 2021

3️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ REC YARDS 🔥 Kayshon Boutte set an @LSUfootball single-game record vs. Ole Miss — and he was only a freshman.@LSUsports | #SECNTakeover pic.twitter.com/QfY95xtEYG — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 9, 2021

Boutte could be the perfect addition to a Ravens offense that is quick and efficient down the field. Playing alongside Rashod Bateman could also help give Boutte more opportunities to pick defenses apart.

With the Ravens needing added depth at the wide receiver position, Kayshon Boutte could give them all the star power they need.

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a case to be made that he is the best pass catcher in college football. He burst onto the scene in 2021, cementing himself as one of the game’s elite weapons.

During his freshman season in 2020, Smith-Njigba appeared in seven total games. He recorded just 10 receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Heading into 2021, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was playing in a wide receiver room headlined by two future-first round picks in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Even while playing alongside Olave and Wilson, Smith-Njigba was able to show off how good he is. He recorded 95 receptions, 1,606 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns in 13 games. He finished the season averaging 16.9 yards per reception.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba hit the BURNERS to score 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TatHql3xZ6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2022

JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA FOR THE LEAD!! THIS MAN CAN'T BE STOPPED pic.twitter.com/AgDWhFSas6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2022

Smith-Njigba finished the season leading the Buckeyes in receiving yards and receptions.

Some of the success that Smith-Njigba found during the 2021 season could be attributed to who he played with. Defenses were forced to key in on the duo of Wilson and Olave, leaving Smith-Njigba room to work.

Now as he heads into the 2022 season as Ohio State’s primary receiving option, things could look a little different in terms of production. But if he can put in another elite performance, it should be worth noting for Ravens fans.

Oregon MLB Noah Sewell

The weakest area of the Ravens’ defense at the moment is the linebacker position. But the 2023 draft class will offer several talented players at the position. Arguably the best linebacker in this year’s class is Oregon MLB Noah Sewell.

Noah Sewell, younger brother of Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, has proven himself to be an elite defender.

After a strong freshman season at Oregon, Sewell doubled down, improving in every way during his sophomore year.

He recorded 114 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks in 14 games. He also recorded one interception, five defended passes, and two forced fumbles. Sewell’s 114 total tackles were the second most in the Pac-12.

If the Ravens need to solidify their linebacker position come the 2023 season, Noah Sewell could be an ideal fit. He has everything that a team looks for at the position.