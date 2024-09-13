ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for Week 2 of NFL action as we're set to bring you all of our betting predictions and picks for the matchups ahead. This next game will be a rematch of the 2021 AFC Championship as the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) take on the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs (1-0). It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bengals-Chiefs prediction and pick.

The Cincinnati Bengals come into Week 2 as the most surprising 0-1 team following their loss to the New England Patriots. The Bengals were -7.5-point betting favorites and didn't look much like themselves during the 10-16 loss. They've been known for slow starts in the past, but Joe Burrow and his receivers won't have much time to adjust when visiting the ruckus Arrowhead Stadium crowd.

The Kansas City Chiefs began their season 1-0 following a thrilling win at home against the Baltimore Ravens to open the new NFL season. They narrowly escaped the Ravens' late-game comeback efforts and now they're looking forward to taking their momentum into this matchup. They'll enter their second straight game as betting favorites.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Chiefs Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +205

Kansas City Chiefs: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

How to Watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT

TV: CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cincinnati Bengals looked all out of sorts in their opening game of the season and it's clear that players like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins are still getting their chemistry together after not appearing in any Preseason repetitions. Joe Burrow was visibly rusty in his return to action, totaling just 164 yards on 21/29 attempts and no real shots down the field. Zack Moss was the clear beneficiary in a backfield that originally looked to be a collective effort between him and Chase Brown, but they should see more production over the next few games. The Bengals are accustomed to this kind of start and it's only a matter of time before Burrow and Chase find their groove once again.

The Bengals defense allowed 120 yards on the ground to Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson last week and they'll certainly have to tighten their front line up in order to stop Isiah Pacheco from doing the same. Kansas City did show some glaring holes in their intermediate pass defense against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, so Joe Burrow should have some opportunities to let the ball fly and find his receivers for chunk yardage plays. Still, protecting their quarterback and controlling the offensive line will be the biggest key in this game as the Chiefs' pass rush could disrupt their plans.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas City Chiefs looked like the reigning Super Bowl champs in their victory over the Baltimore Ravens and while the game meant a little something extra for their opponents, the Chiefs managed to take care of business and walk away with the resounding win. While Travis Kelce wasn't as big of a factor as he usually is, receiver Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy immediately made their impact known through the air and with their speed. With two touchdowns on only three touches, Xavier Worthy is already looking like a dangerous weapon within Andy Reid's offense and it'll be interesting to see what creative ways they decide to use him during this season. Patrick Mahomes also looked like his usual self and he's poised to bring this team the first-ever three-peat in the Super Bowl Era.

Isiah Pacheco was also very important to the Chiefs' scheme in Week 1 and while the offensive line didn't open the biggest running lanes for him, he's usually solid in running through contact and picking up extra yards with defenders hanging off of him. Kansas City's defensive line was also very impressive during the Week 1 showing as they managed to somewhat contain Lamar Jackson and force a few broken plays by getting into the backfield. If they can force that same kind of pressure against Burrow and the Bengals, they should cruise to a 2-0 start to the season.

Final Bengals-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

This will be an intriguing matchup given the history between these two teams, but we're seeing both squads with different levels of chemistry to begin the season. The Chiefs look like they've picked up right where they left off and while they had some kinks to work out during their narrow Week 1 win, they'll only continue to get better as the season wears on and they find their offensive groove.

The Cincinnati Bengals are still waiting to find their groove and this kind of start is typical for what we've seen from this team. Don't expect their struggles to continue on for too long, but this is a tough week to be visiting the returning Super Bowl champs.

For our final prediction, we'll have to roll with the Kansas City Chiefs to cover this spread at home. Their defensive line was very active against the Ravens and I believe they're going to give Joe Burrow some trouble getting the ball off from the pocket. Ultimately, we like the Chiefs to win this one by a touchdown.

Final Bengals-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -5.5 (-110)