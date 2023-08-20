The Baltimore Ravens will meet the Washington Commanders in some preseason action. We are here to showcase our NFL odds series, make Ravens-Commanders prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Ravens defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 20-19 in their preseason opener. Amazingly, it was their 24th straight preseason win, as they have not lost in the preseason since 2015. The Ravens did not play their starters. Significantly, they were without Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, and Marcus Williams. Josh Johnson and Tyler Huntley played at quarterback. Meanwhile, running backs Justice Hill and Gus Edwards filled the gap, combining for 27 rushes on 134 yards.

The Commanders defeated the Cleveland Browns 17-15. Ultimately, Sam Howell completed 9 of 12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. Jacoby Brissett went 6 of 10 for 75 yards and an interception while also rushing twice for 16 yards and a score. Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed five times for 39 yards. Likewise, Brian Robinson rushed three times for 16 yards. Antonio Gibson rushed twice for seven yards.

Here are the Ravens-Commanders Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Ravens-Commanders Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -1.5 (-105)

Washington Commanders: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37/5 (-110)

How to Watch Ravens vs. Commanders

TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 7:06 PM ET/4:06 PM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

The Ravens have the weirdest streak in sports. Yet, this is the one time of year where winning means nothing. Evaluating your players is the top priority. Then, staying healthy is the next objection.

But the Ravens will be paying attention to how the running game performs. Moreover, Dobbins may play. But the battle for the second spot continues as Edwards and Hill will duke it out and attempt to cement themselves as the backup to Dobbins. Additionally, both had great roles last year and look to take it to the next level.

First-round draft pick Zay Flowers made his preseason debut. Ultimately, he finished with one rush on one yard but had no targets over 10 snaps of action. The Ravens believe Flowers will become a great option in the passing game. Therefore, expect to see more of him in this preseason game.

Third-round draft pick Trenton Simpson made no impact in his preseason debut. Thus, he looks to create more of an impact in this showdown. Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, the fourth-round pick in the draft, played 31 snaps on defense and 14 on special teams. However, he could only generate 18 pass rushes with no tackles or sacks. Fifth-round draft pick Kyu Blu Kelly played 17 snaps on defense and 10 on special teams. Hence, there are multiple opportunities for the rookie cornerback to thrive on the defensive end.

The Ravens will cover the spread if they can continue to succeed on offense. Then, the rookies must show they are ready to make an impact on the football field.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

The Commanders have plenty of things to look at. Yet, the battle at quarterback is still the one to watch. The Commanders have already indicated that Howell is the starting quarterback. Regardless, there are ways they can use Brissett in the regular season if they need to.

But the Commanders really want to see more out of their first two draft picks. Moreover, they need to see better performances and efforts. Cornerbacks Emmanuel Forbes and Jartavius Quan Martin struggled in their joint practice against the Ravens. Thus, they must display their ability to learn on the field. The Commanders drafted them both to help out a secondary that need to step up. Ultimately, both will be key for success in the regular season.

The Commanders would like to see more out of third-round draft pick Ricky Stromberg. Additionally, they want to see what fourth-round draft pick Braeden Daniels can give them. The Commanders will give them some good playing time in the second preseason game as they try and cement themselves in the team's plans. Hence, we will see what they can do.

The Commanders will cover the spread if Howell and Brissett can both lead scoring drives. Then, the defense must show they can stop the Baltimore starters.

Final Ravens-Commanders Prediction & Pick

It is the strangest winning streak in sports. Yet, it's endearing. Expect the Ravens to score on their one drive with the starters. Then, expect the backups to take care of business for the rest of the game. The Ravens will cover the spread.

Final Ravens-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Ravens: -1.5 (-105)