ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back again for another NFL Week 3 betting prediction and pick as we see a battle of early-season Super Bowl contenders squaring off. The Baltimore Ravens (0-2) will look for their first win as they visit the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) looking to avenge last week's loss. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Ravens-Cowboys prediction and pick.

The Baltimore Ravens are winless after a tough loss to Kansas City to open the NFL season, followed by an absolute collapse against the Las Vegas Raiders. It's an unfamiliar start for Lamar Jackson and his squad, so this game in Dallas could be seen as a must-win as they come in the slight betting favorites.

The Dallas Cowboys are 1-1 following a resounding win over Cleveland in their season opener, only to be squandered by a 44-19 route at home against the New Orleans Saints. It's one of their worst losses in recent memory and if the Dallas Cowboys are serious about being a contender this season, they're expected to bounce back and find this win at home.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Cowboys Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -112

Dallas Cowboys: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How to Watch Ravens vs. Cowboys

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Baltimore Ravens are shocked to be where they are in it's the first time in Lamar Jackson's career that he's started a season at 0-2. In fact, he's the first reigning MVP of the league to start a season at 0-2 in the last 22 years, so this upcoming matchup against the Cowboys will prove to be a serious gut check for this team. It was clear during their loss to Kansas City that this offense had some kinks to work out within the passing game, but the near-win left fans hopeful that their squad would eventually figure it out and get back to their brand of football. Last week's loss to Las Vegas was a shocker as the defense allowed three passing touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone.

This week will be about hitting the reset button and trying to spark this offense into the run-heavy style they're used to. Despite Isaiah Likely's breakout game against KC, both he and Mark Andrews have been rather quiet from the tight end slot, which is uncharacteristic of Lamar Jackson when searching for options down the field. We've also seen Jackson grow visibly frustrated over these last two games, so they'll need a level-headed effort from the whole team to get this win. Taking care of the football will be key and the Ravens will have to pressure the Cowboys on offense, striking first on the scoreboard and setting the tone for this game.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys are coming into this game after allowing the most first-half points to an opponent in franchise history. They couldn't do much to chip away at the 35-16 halftime deficit and they snapped a 16-game home winning streak with the loss. While any team can win on any given Sunday, the Cowboys were as shocked by the loss as anyone and they've been looking forward to this bounce-back performance at home since last week. In a game where they allowed 190 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, they'll certainly have to make adjustments to their run defense if they want to keep up with the shifty Ravens.

Micah Parsons has been dominant off the line for the last two seasons, but last week was particularly quiet for him as he notched just two solo tackles and was kept in check on the edge for most of the game. He's easily the most talented player they have on their roster and his game-wrecking mentality will be needed when breaking up the option reads for the Ravens at the line. We've seen Lamar Jackson struggle to find time in the pocket to throw this season, so expect Parsons to have a much bigger impact during this game than what we saw from him last week.

Final Ravens-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

Following both teams' tough losses last week, both squads are under some pressure to perform in this game. The Cowboys are back at home after getting embarrassed in Jerry's World last week, so this game will be a huge test of resilience and ability to turn the page to a new week. The Ravens are looking to avoid their first-ever 0-3 start under Lamar Jackson and you can tell the entire locker room is hungry to finally get in the win column.

This game will be decided at the line of scrimmage and if Lamar Jackson is forced to run away from the pass rush all game, it'll result in consistent offense and desperation throws down the field. The Cowboys' defense certainly couldn't stop the run last week, so this week will be an even bigger focus on the line and a game played within the trenches.

Ultimately, I don't expect this drought to continue for the Ravens and they should come into this game furious about their subpar start. Expect Lamar Jackson to take matters into his own hands as he has a huge day rushing the ball. I also expect the Ravens' tight ends to be much more involved in this game as they'll serve as outlets for Jackson on crucial third downs. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Baltimore Ravens to win this game outright.

Final Ravens-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Ravens ML (-112)