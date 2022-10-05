‘We fight all the time’: Marlon Humphrey on Marcus Peters’ sideline scuffle

When the Baltimore Ravens dropped a stunner to the Buffalo Bills in no small part due to John Harbough‘s controversial decision to go for it on fourth and goal at the two, it hurt some feelings.

Though Harbough’s thought process wasn’t totally out of bounds, as going up seven on the Bills sounds a whole lot better than going up three, when the play came to an end and Jordan Poyer picked off the pass in the endzone, the Ravens found themselves in a very interesting spot. Sure, Baltimore’s defense is good, and they can force turnovers with the best of them, as the team forced two fumbles and picked off a pass for good measure too, but Josh Allen is a prolific gunslinger who can pick apart a defense like a howitzer shot at a clay pigeon, so giving him the ball with a little over four minutes to play with is a scary proposition.

When the Bills marched their way up the field and ultimately set themselves up for a chipshot field goal, it left more than a few Ravens fans feeling dejected, including starting cornerback Marcus Peters, who threw his helmet in disgust and got into a screaming match of sorts with Harbaugh.

This, understandably, became a pretty big story in Baltimore and beyond; tensions were high, the Ravens snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory, and at .500, they remain firmly in the middle of the AFC North’s pack.

The Baltimore Ravens have embraced a fighter’s mentality.

Will Peters receive disciplinary action for his actions? No, probably not; Harbaugh said in his post-game media availability, as per Kimberley A. Martin, that he “loves Peters, and joked: Hopefully, he still loves me too,” and he remains in good standing with the team.

Harbaugh further expanded on his relationship with Peters, as detailed by Todd Karpovich of Baltimore Country.

“Marcus is an emotional guy; I’m an emotional guy,” Harbaugh said. “I’m not worried about that at all. We’ll be fine. What I said last night about Marcus stands, that’s how I feel about him. I don’t anticipate any issues at all. We’re here. Unless things have changed – and I’ll talk to him when the opportunity comes up – we’re going to be great friends for the rest of our lives. We’re going to look back, and when we see each other at the reunion one day, I’ll probably put him in a headlock.”

“If you think it’s not going to be like that in these kinds of environments, then maybe it’s a perfect world, but I don’t worry about that stuff.”

Still, his teammates have taken it upon themselves to come to the defense of the eight-year pro, with Marlon Humphrey specifically going to bat for his fellow cornerback.

“We fight all the time in this building,” The Atletic’s Baltimore Ravens writer, Jeff Zrebiec, tweeted. “As long as we can hug it out after, that’s all that really matters. It wasn’t anything new to me.”

When asked to address the situation himself, Peters declined to comment, again, per Zrebiec, “I don’t got nothing for you all,’” Zrebiec tweeted.”

Welp, there you go, all is presumably right with the Ravens, at least until they drop a few more games. Playing in a division with no clear frontrunner thanks to the surprising early struggles of the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens need to focus on fighting together instead of fighting with each other.