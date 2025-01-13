Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that wide receiver Zay Flowers is in “we'll see mode” regarding his availability for Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL.com.

Josh Harbaugh added that the Ravens will see “toward the end of the week if he's practicing,” according to NFL.com. Zay Flowers suffered a knee injury in the regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens, and that caused him to miss the 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round in the playoffs.

It will be worth monitoring reports surrounding Flowers' practice status throughout the week to see if he is able to go for the Ravens against the Bills. The Ravens went with a heavy run strategy against the Steelers in the Wild Card round, but having Flowers back would add another dimension to the offense that would help them potentially keep up with a high-powered Bills offense on Sunday.

Flowers caught four touchdowns and recorded 1,059 yards for the Ravens this season, leading the team in receiving, while Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson are a dynamic duo on the ground. Without Flowers, Baltimore would be leaning a lot on Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews.

Earlier this season, the Ravens beat the Bills by the score of 35-10 on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. It has been a long time since then, and this game will be in Buffalo, as opposed to the last matchup, which took place in Baltimore.

The Ravens and Bills are two teams who are looking to get over the hump in the AFC. Neither has been to the Super Bowl with their quarterbacks at the helm, despite Jackson and Josh Allen being MVP-caliber players. The winner of this matchup will either go on the road in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, or host the Houston Texans.

These next few weeks could be defining moments in the career of Jackson, and hopefully he will have his top option in Flowers on the field for this week. It will be interesting to see how the Ravens fare, especially if Flowers is able to go.