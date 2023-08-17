The Tampa Bay Rays are currently 2.5 games out of first place in the American League East after a 6-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday evening. The team's night was noteworthy not just for the final score but also the way in which they accomplished the victory.

The Rays are currently dealing with a tough season ending injury to star pitcher Shane McLanahan. Tyler Glasnow has returned from injury, allowing the Rays to build their pitching staff back to levels from the recent past.

The team has eight players with 15-plus home runs, the highest total in a season in franchise history and the most by any team this season.

The Rays have 8 players with 15+ HR, the most in a season in franchise history. It's also the most by any team this season. pic.twitter.com/5x4mI1dAZF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 16, 2023

The eight Rays players are: Isaac Paredes, Jose Siri, Randy Arozarena, Wander Franco, Luke Raley, Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, and Josh Lowe.

Raley hit an inside-the-park home run that added to an already wide Rays margin.

☢️🚨 Inside the park Nuke 🚨☢️ pic.twitter.com/XRFc9gRheI — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 16, 2023

Brandon Lowe also had a two-run shot earlier in the game that gave Tampa Bay a commanding 4-0 lead in the Bay Area.

Bamm 💥 Bamm 💥 pic.twitter.com/ftfYb8l2zb — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 16, 2023

The Rays have a day off Thursday followed by a three-game road set with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Tampa Bay has won four of its last six games, but still needs to pick up the winning pace before the calendar reaches too far into summer.

The Rays are fighting to stay in contention in a packed AL East, and have been doing it without power hitter Wander Franco recently due to an MLB investigation. As the pennant chase reaches its home stretch, the team may need to rely more on its hitting than previously thought, especially now that its true strength has been revealed.