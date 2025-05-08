ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a weekend interleague battle as the Milwaukee Brewers face the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Rays prediction and pick.

The Brewers come into the series at 19-19 on the year, which places them tied for second in the NL Central. They are coming off a series with the Houston Astros. The Brewers took the first two games of the series, but fell 9-1 in the final game of the series.

Meanwhile, the Rays are 16-20 heading into Thursday. That places them in third in the AL East. They are currently in a series with the Phillies and have lost each of the first two games. The Phillies and Rays conclude their series on Thursday.

Brewers-Rays Projected Starters

Jose Quintana vs. Zack Littell

Jose Quintana (4-1) with a 2.83 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP.

Last Start: Quintana went five innings, giving up seven hits, a walk, and three home runs. He would strike out six batters, but also give up six runs, taking his first loss of the year as the Brewers fell to the Cubs.

Away Splits: Quintana is 3-0 on the road with a 1.00 ERA and a .234 opponent batting average.

Zack Littell (2-5) with a 4.61 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.

Last Start: Littell went seven innings, giving up three hits and two home runs. He would give up just two runs while striking out three batters and taking the win over the Yankees.

Home Splits: Little is 0-3 at home with a 5.06 ERA and a .266 opponent batting average.

Here are the Brewers-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Rays Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -108

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Rays

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: FDSNWI/FDSNSUN

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Christian Yelich has led the way for the Brewers this year. He is hitting just .197, but with a .301 OBP. He has three doubles, six home runs, 25 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 17 runs scored. Meanwhile, Jackson Chourio is hitting .256 with a .273 OBP. He has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 24 RBIs, and 23 runs scored. Rhys Hoskins has also been solid this year. He is hitting .266 with a .377 OBP. He has five doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and ten runs scored.

Brice Turang leads the team in hitting this year, hitting .318. He has a .383 OBP with three doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 29 runs scored. Finally, William Contreras has been solid this year. He is hitting .242 with a .358 OBP. Contreras has two doubles, three home runs, 19 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 19 runs scored as well this year.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yandy Diaz has led the way for the Rays this year. He is hitting .257 with a .310 OBP. Diaz has eight doubles, five home runs, 17 RBIs, and 14 runs scored. Meanwhile, Brandon Lowe is hitting .200 with a .252 OBP. He has a double, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Jonathan Aranda is hitting well. He is hitting .317 with a .417 OBP. Aranda has nine doubles, five home runs, 17 RBIs, and 16 runs scored.

Further, Junior Caminero has been solid this year. He is hitting .242 with a .271 OBP. He has six doubles, six home runs, 14 RBIs, and 17 runs scored. Jose Caballero has also been solid this year. He is hitting .225 with a .321 OBP. He has four doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and seven runs scored this season.

Final Brewers-Rays Prediction & Pick

Jose Quintana is coming off his worst start of the year. In his first four starts, he pitched 23.2 innings, giving up just three runs. Still, last time out, he gave up three home runs and six total runs against the Cubs. The current Rays have also had success against Quintana. They are 9-24 with two doubles and four RBIs. Yandy Diaz is 3-5 with three RBIs, while Curtis Mead is 1-2 with a double and an RBI.

Meanwhile, Zack Littell started the year rough. He gave up 13 runs over his first three starts, pitching just 17 innings. Since then, he has pitched 24 innings, giving up eight runs. Still, he has not been as good at home overall. The current Brewers do not have a lot of experience against Littell. They are just 2-8 with a double and an RBI. Rhys Hoskins is 1-2 with a double and an RBI against Littell. Still, expect Jose Quintana to rebound from his poor last starts and be able to handle this Rays lineup. Take the Brewers in this one.

Final Brewers-Rays Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-108)