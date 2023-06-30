The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Rays Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rays Mariners.

The Tampa Bay Rays had been drifting through the previous 10 days. They were 51-22 on the morning of June 17. Then they lost six of their next nine games. They merely split four games at home against a very bad Kansas City Royals team. Their pitching staff was hammered by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in the first game of a three-game series in Phoenix against one of the biggest surprises in the majors this season. The Rays then fell behind 2-0 through eight innings on Wednesday, and it seemed they were going to lose their seventh game in 10 outings.

Then everything changed.

The Rays scored three in the top of the ninth to win 3-2 against Arizona. The Rays carried the momentum from that game into their Thursday afternoon getaway game and thumped the D-Backs, 6-1. The Rays might go through some slumps and lulls just like every other MLB team, but the lulls don't last as long with this team, which is why Tampa Bay has a solid lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East, by far the toughest division in baseball. The Rays might briefly wobble now and then, but they have a way of getting themselves back on track before a bad week turns into a bad month.

Here are the Rays-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Mariners Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+125)

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-150)

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

How To Watch Rays vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Rays) / Root Sports (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays have the American League Cy Young Award front-runner, Shane McClanahan, on the mound. He has been brilliant and steady this year, going deep into games and pitching to a very low ERA. He has been a workhorse and a tower of consistency for the Rays, the heart of their push to the top of the standings. Other Rays pitchers have been injured for varying lengths of time this season, so McClanahan's quality and his durability are both important for this organization.

McClanahan, going up against a struggling Mariner offense which has had so many problems getting big hits this season, is a matchup the Rays have to love. The Mariners have really struggled with runners in scoring position this season, so against Seattle, McClanahan should feel he can make the pitches he needs to get out of jams and hold down the M's.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners' offense has struggled, but there's something worth noting about McClanahan: Though he has been durable this season, he did have some slight back problems in his most recent start last weekend against the Kansas City Royals. It is not a sure thing that McClanahan will pitch to his normal standards in this game, and with Bryce Miller, the sensational rookie starter, on the mound for Seattle, the Mariners might actually have the edge in this matchup.

Final Rays-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Stay away from a team play in this game, but with McClanahan's back problems and the Rays hitting well in their most recent game on Thursday versus the Diamondbacks, this feels like an over game at the posted number.

Final Rays-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5