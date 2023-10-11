Real Madrid forward Joselu has praised English midfielder Jude Bellingham for his remarkable maturity both on and off the field, despite having a little fun at Bellingham's expense regarding his Spanish language skills, reported by GOAL. The 33-year-old striker, who recently joined Real Madrid on loan from Espanyol, spoke highly of Bellingham's impact within the team, emphasizing how the 20-year-old midfielder has seamlessly integrated into the squad.

According to Joselu, Bellingham's contributions to Real Madrid go beyond his role as a midfielder or playmaker, describing him as a player destined to represent the club. He highlighted Bellingham's unique qualities, stating that he has quickly become a beloved figure among fans and teammates due to his personality and work ethic. Despite his young age, Bellingham's maturity and wisdom on and off the pitch have earned him immense respect within the team.

In a lighthearted moment, Joselu playfully mentioned Bellingham's attempts to speak Spanish, finding humor in the Englishman's efforts to communicate in the language. While he jokingly noted Bellingham's “slurring” attempts, Joselu's comments were made in good spirits, reflecting the camaraderie and friendly atmosphere within the Real Madrid locker room.

Jude Bellingham's impressive performances for Real Madrid have already made him a standout player, with 10 goals in as many matches for Los Blancos. His recent record-breaking feat, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's goal involvement record for the club, further cements his significance in the team. Real Madrid, under the guidance of manager Carlo Ancelotti, will face Sevilla in their next La Liga fixture on October 21, with fans eagerly anticipating Bellingham's continued success on the field.