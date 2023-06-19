Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric declared an open statement regarding his future this transfer window amid offers from Saudi Arabian clubs.

The 37-year-old Croatian international is said to have been offered a three-year contract worth €200 million (£175 million) to move to the Middle East, meaning that he would have to move on from the team he has played for a decade, winning five Champions League titles, four La Liga titles, and three FIFA Club World Cups during this time.

Modric is currently on international duty with Croatia, losing to Spain in penalties in the Nations League final. He recently spoke to the media about his future “I've decided my future, the choice is very clear in my mind,” he said, per Fabrizio Romano. “But I won't say or announce anything today.”

It is believed that Modric could sign a one-year contract with Real Madrid. The deal would be worth €10 million (£8.7 million) per season, and it will keep him at the club until June 2024.

Luka Modric is one of the greatest midfielders of all time, and despite being 37 years old, he has shown to still be a major contributor to Real Madrid and their manager Carlo Ancelotti. He scored four goals and notched three assists in 33 matches played last season, starting in 19 of them.