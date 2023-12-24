Rebel Moon's co-writer shares his honest thoughts about the negative critical reviews and whether audiences should check out the film.

Zack Snyder's films have often had a history of drawing polarizing responses from audiences and critics, with the former typically enjoying his films while the latter have harsher opinions. It appears the same can be said for Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, and Snyder's writing partner has some thoughts about the critical response to the new film.

Rebel Moon co-writer Kurt Johnstad was speaking with Variety about the creative process on the film when he was asked about the critical response since release. While Johnstad was understanding of critics' “jobs,” he admitted that he did not pay much mind to reviews.

“I don’t read the reviews, I never have. Critics have a job to do,” Johnstad said. “We live in a democracy. Everybody gets to vote. If people watch the film, they’ll have an experience, and they will either enjoy it or they won’t. It’s flavors of ice cream. In my career of 20 years doing this, reviews have never equated to performance. A movie will either perform or it won’t.”

Johnstad went on to express some pride in the finished product, saying he felt the film has an “emotional engine” that stands alongside its visual effects and action sequences. He then closed out the interview by inviting anyone interested to check out the new sci-fi film.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire has been met with largely negative reviews since it released on Netflix, earning a 23% on Rotten Tomatoes with a major point of criticism being how its story is populated with sci-fi and fantasy tropes. The audience response has been significantly more positive as the film sits at around a 67% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well, though the heavy use of tropes remains a point of criticism.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is available to stream on Netlix.