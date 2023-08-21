The Boston Red Sox are on the road to take on the Houston Astros Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Red Sox-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Red Sox are sitting in fourth place in the AL East division. However, they are just three games back in the Wild Card. Boston is coming off a weekend sweep at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees. As they are just three games back of the wild card, every game matters. The Red Sox have won seven of their last 10 games, so they are playing some pretty good baseball. Boston is pretty much at full health heading into this series, and it is an important one. The Astros currently hold a wild card spot, so this series is a big one.

The Astros are second in the AL West division as they trail the Texas Rangers by 2.5 games. They had a chance to catch up in the division as the Rangers were swept over the weekend. However, the Astros were just swept by the Seattle Mariners. The Astros have also won just four of their last 10 games. Houston does hold a wild card spot, though. They only hold a half game lead, so they need to put together some wins.

James Paxton will get the ball for the Red Sox. Cristian Javier will start for the Astros.

Here are the Red Sox-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Astros Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-194)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Astros

TV: NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Paxton has been pitching well this season. He has a 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 93 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched. He has been pitching even better lately. In his last seven starts, Paxton has allowed three runs or less in five of them. He is also very good at limiting hits. Opponents are batting .230 off him, and that number is even lower on the road (.220). If he can keep the Astros off the bases, and keep them from going deep, the Red Sox will be able to cover the spread.

Javier is a good pitcher, but he does get beat a lot. Javier had a 5.79 ERA in June, 6.86 ERA in July, and he currently has a 5.65 ERA in August. Those numbers prove that what has been happening with him is not a fluke. The Red Sox are pretty good offensively as they are third in the MLB in batting average. Boston is also sixth in OPS, and eighth in runs scored. If Boston can get to Javier in this game, they will cover the spread.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Javier does get beat, but that mainly comes on the road. At home, Javier has a 3.19 ERA, and just four of his 19 home runs allowed have come at Minute Maid Park. Javier should be able to keep that going in this game. With Triston Cases and Jarren Duran being day-to-day, the Red Sox lineup is going to be a little weaker. If Javier can pitch well at home, as he has all season, the Astros will cover the spread.

Houston has been hitting well in the month of August. They have not been winning as much, but that is on the pitching staff. At the plate, Houston is ninth in the MLB in batting average, ninth in run scored, ninth in home runs, and ninth in OPS. If the Astros can continue to hit well, they might be able to cover this spread.

Final Red Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good series. The Astros and Red Sox have a lot to play for in this game, and the rest of the season. In this game, I am going to roll with the Red Sox. They are the underdogs, and I think they will keep the game close.

Final Red Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-194), Under 9 (-115)