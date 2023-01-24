The Boston Red Sox are reportedly acquiring infielder Adalberto Mondesi from the Kansas City Royals, per Jeff Passan. Mondesi was once regarded as a future star in the big leagues. But injuries have limited his overall production. However, the Red Sox are trading for him to replace an injured player of their own in Trevor Story.

UPDATE: The Red Sox are officially receiving Mondesi and a player to be named later. The Royals will receive LHP Josh Taylor in return, per Passan and Mark Feinsand.

Story’s injury timetable is unclear. There have been whispers around the organization that he could miss the entire 2023 season. But Story is optimistic that he can return this year. Nevertheless, the Red Sox had to find a replacement for him. Kike Hernandez was projected to fill in at shortstop, but he’s never played a full year at the position. This all led to the Adalberto Mondesi deal.

Mondesi is still only 27-years old. His elite speed, defensive prowess, and offensive potential gave him an extremely high-ceiling at a young age. The Royals believed he would be a fixture in their lineup for years to come. Adalberto Mondesi stole 32 bases in just 75 games in 2018. He then stole a career high 43 bases in 2019 to go along with a league leading 10 triples.

But he’s only played in more than 100 games one time during his 7-year big league career. The Red Sox are hopeful that Mondesi can stay healthy in 2023.

For the Royals, Josh Taylor is an impressive left-handed relief pitcher. The trade also means that Bobby Witt Jr is likely their shortstop of the future.