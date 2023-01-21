After seeing Xander Bogaerts sign with the San Diego Padres, the Boston Red Sox planned on having Trevor Story as their opening day shortstop. However, with Story now undergoing surgery, Boston has come up with a new plan on how they’ll handle the shortstop position.

Story underwent surgery on his throwing elbow and will miss an indefinite amount of time. Now, the Red Sox plan to start Kike Hernandez as shortstop with Christian Arroyo manning second base, via Julian McWilliams of the Bostom Globe. McWilliams noted that the Red Sox are still trying to add depth to their middle infield.

Hernandez has spent time at every infield and outfield position during his nine-year MLB career. He has 100 games of major league experience at shortstop. Hernandez holds a career .978 fielding percentage at the position.

The Red Sox’ newest shortstop struggled at the plate in 2022, hitting just .222 with six home runs and 45 RBI. However, a year prior, Hernandez hit .250 with 20 home runs and 60 RBI. For his career, Hernandez is a .239 hitter with 97 home runs and 332 RBI.

Story’s first season in Boston wasn’t the grand debut Boston was hoping for. The shortstop hit .238 with 16 home runs and 16 RBI. However, after already losing Bogaerts, Story’s bat in the lineup will be surely missed.

Boston is now counting on Hernandez to step up. While he has played more of a utility role during his career, he looks like he’ll have a real opportunity to stick at shortstop for the Red Sox. Boston is still looking to compete and contend in the AL East. To do so, they’ll need Hernandez to step up at short.