Boston Red Sox star Masataka Yoshida is now the American League Rookie of the Year favorite after a strong past week, per FanDuel. Yoshida effectively surpassed Josh Jung, who was favored last week, as the AL ROY favorite.

Yoshida, 29, is in his first MLB season after previously playing in Japan. He enjoyed a tremendous career in Japan but faced questions before signing with Boston ahead of the 2023 campaign. Yoshida has done a tremendous job of answering those questions though, performing well so far this season.

As of this story’s publication, Yoshida owns a tremendous .315/.400/.537 slash line with a .937 OPS and six home runs. He’s been everything the Red Sox could have hoped for up to this point.

Boston is off to a strong 20-14 start in 2023. They weren’t picked by many people around the MLB world to make a legitimate playoff run during the ’23 season following their forgettable 2022 performance. The Red Sox have silenced the critics so far, but it is still early. Regardless, there’s no question that Masataka Yoshida has the potential to become an MLB star.

It will be interesting to see who ultimately takes home the AL Rookie of the Year award. Yoshida and Jung currently lead the way, but there are other candidates with chances of making a run at the award.

Antony Volpe was the favorite heading into 2023, but he hasn’t played up to his full capability. Hunter Brown is a young and talented pitcher with a high-ceiling. Volpe and Brown are currently third and fourth in the AL ROY odds according to FanDuel, respectively.

For now, though, it’s the Red Sox’s budding star outfielder who leads the charge.