While Theo Epstein is back with the Red Sox, he won't hold the same position he did previously.

As the Boston Red Sox try to work their work back into contention, the franchise has brought back long-time executive Theo Epstein. As Epstein gets settled back in, there is now some clarity on exactly what he'll do with the Red Sox.

Epstein's official title is senior advisor of the Fenway Sports Group. While he will be crucial in helping the Red Sox succeed in that role, President Sam Kennedy confirmed that the executive won't be focused on baseball operations, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

“Any time you have the opportunity to bring in a surefire first ballot Hall of Famer as part of your organization, that's a good thing,” Kennedy said. “He's interested in entering the ownership rank. He made an investment in Fenway Sports Group. It shows there's a lot of belief and confidence from this ownership group from his perspective.”

“But again, we need to do the right things in the baseball operation and get the team back to where we belong,” Kennedy concluded.

In his role, Epstein will be working closely with the ownership group to improve all aspects of the Red Sox. He will also be a resource for new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. But in terms of day-t0-day baseball operations for Boston, Epstein will be hands off.

Still, Theo Epstein knows what it takes for the Red Sox to succeed. He spent nine seasons with the time, helping the club win two World Series titles. While he may not be making the trades and signings, he is a valuable voice for Boston's ownership.

The Red Sox have been treading water in what has become a contentious AL East. Perhaps with Epstein back in the fold, Boston can catch their breath and rise to the top.