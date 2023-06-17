When Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck walked off the field after getting hit with a line drive off the bat of New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka Friday night, he was able to joke with his teammates before going to the hospital. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Houck had dodged a bullet, but the team announced that the pitcher had suffered a facial fracture.

Red Sox announce an update on Tanner Houck: Tanner Houck was evaluated last night at Mass General Hospital. He suffered a facial fracture but is currently resting at home in stable condition. Follow-up appointments next week will determine next steps and a treatment plan. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) June 17, 2023

Houck was treated and released from Massachusetts General Hospital, and he is resting at home. A treatment plan for the injury will be developed, and at that point the team is likely to have an update on how long Houck will be out of action.

Houck has moved into a starter's role for Boston this season and he has taken the mound 13 times this season. While he has a 5.05 earned run average, the Red Sox have been encouraged by his growth and performance in the rotation.

This is clearly a significant blow for Houck and the Red Sox. Any time a pitcher gets hit by a line drive to the head or neck, the hope is that serious injury will be avoided. While Houck was able to get up and walk off under his own power, a facial fracture can be a very serious development.

The injury took place in the top of the 5th inning, and the line drive by Higashioka meant Houck had to come out of the game before he qualified for what appeared to be an easy victory. The Red Sox broke on top early in the game and delivered a 15-5 victory over their long-time rivals.

Three relievers followed Tanner Houck to the mound, and none of them allowed more than one earned run.