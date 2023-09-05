The Boston Red Sox put their three game win streak on the line as they square off with the Tampa Bay Rays. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Red Sox-Rays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Red Sox took game one of the series 7-3. Boston gave up three runs in the first inning, but held the Rays scoreless the rest of the game. In the game, the Red Sox recorded just seven hits. Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida had two hits each in the win. Both of them went yard in the game, as well. Brayan Bello earned the win in the game. He went six innings, allowed three runs on five hits, and struck out seven in the win. Boston's bullpen threw three perfect innings to end the game.

The Rays, as mentioned, scored three first inning runs in the game. Josh Lowe had a multi-hit game, and scored one of the runs. Brandon Lowe drove in two runs while Harold Ramirez had the other RBI for the Rays. Aaron Civale was the starting pitcher, and he was fantastic in the loss. He threw 5 1/3 innings, allowed three runs on two hits, and struck out 12 in the game. Chris Devenski suffered the loss as he went 2/3 of an inning, and allowed a run on two hits. On the game, the Rays pitching staff struck out 16 total batters.

Kutter Crawford will get the start for the Red Sox while Zach Eflin will take the mound for the Rays.

Here are the Red Sox-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rays Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-154)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Rays

TV: NESN, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Crawford has seen the Rays twice this season. Both outings were just three innings long, but he pitched well. He has combined for six innings pitched, four hits allowed, five strikeouts, and he has a 3.00 ERA. These outings we not very long, but his ability to pitch well against the Rays is a good sign. If he can go five or six strong in the game, the Red Sox should be able to cover the spread.

One very positive note is how well Crawford performs on the road. He has made the same amount of appearances and starts on the road and at home, so the numbers are very comparable. On the road, his ERA is over 4 runs better, his opponent batting average drops to just .194, and his strikeouts are up, as well. If he can keep pitching well on the road, the Red Sox will be in good shape.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Eflin has been very good this season. He is 13-8 with a 3.40 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, and 151 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings. Eflin is also coming off a very good month of August. He has one bad start, but his numbers still look very good. On the month of August, Eflin threw 34 1/3 innings, struck out 35, walked just three, and he had a 2.62 ERA. His command, and ability to just pitch is something extremely valuable in the MLB. If he can keep that up, and carry his great month into September, the Rays will cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick

This should end up being a close game. The Red Sox have been playing well lately, and the Rays are one of the better teams in the MLB, especially when playing at home. Like I said, I think this game will be a close one, but Eflin is just the better pitcher. I will take the Rays to cover the spread in this game.

Final Red Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+128), Over 8 (-112)