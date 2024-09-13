ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Red Sox are on the road to take on the New York Yankees on Friday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give you a Red Sox-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Red Sox-Yankees Projected Starters

Tanner Houck vs. Clarke Schmidt

Tanner Houck (8-10) with a 3.24 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 169.2 innings pitched, 150K/47BB, .235 oBA

Last Start: at New York Mets: Loss, 5 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 13 starts, 3.12 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 75 innings pitched, 76K/22BB, .230 oBA

Clarke Schmidt (5-3) with a 2.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 65.1 innings pitched, 69K/21BB, .226 oBA

Last Start: at Chicago Cubs: No Decision, 4.2 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 5 starts, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 25 innings pitched, 30K/7BB, .266 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Yankees Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +132

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Apple TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tanner Houck is having a very good season with the Red Sox. He has struck out a fair amount of batters, and opposing teams have a tough time collecting hits. The Yankees are very good at the plate, so Houck has to be at his best. The good news is Houck is great at keeping hitters off the barrel, and he gets a lot of ground balls. The reason for this is his chase rate. If he can get the Yankees to chase off the plate, Houck will get plenty of weak contact and lead the Red Sox to a win.

Boston is actually a good offensive team, despite what their record says. The Red Sox are fifth in the MLB in batting average, fifth in slugging percentage, seventh in barrel percentage, fifth in hard hit percentage, and they lead the league in doubles. The Red Sox are a dangerous offensive team, and they can easily do a lot of damage if the opposing pitcher is not at his best.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

New York has Clarke Schmidt on the mound. He made his return to mound last week against the Cubs and picked up right where he left off. Schmidt did not pitch for over three months, and he was lights out in his return. Schmidt did not miss a beat in that start, and the Yankees need that to continue in this game. If he can continue to have good starts, the Yankees will win this game.

Houck is having a good season, but the Yankees have been able to get to him. In two starts, the Yankees had seven hits and seven runs scored in 9.1 innings from Houck. Along with that, New York has drawn eight walks in those innings. The Yankees have been able to draw walks, barrel the ball, and score runs off Houck this season, and that should be the case in this game. With their lineup, the Yankees are one of the best teams in baseball.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick

New York is the better team here, and I like what Clarke Schmidt has done. This is only his second start back, but he seemed to have no rust against the Cubs. I will take the Yankees to win this game straight up Friday night.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML(-156)