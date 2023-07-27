The Detroit Red Wings set out to overhaul their roster in NHL Free Agency, and they've done just that. Detroit looks a lot different heading into the 2023-24 season than it did at the end of this past campaign. However, questions about the Red Wings roster still remain.

The Red Wings made a flurry of moves this summer after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And it makes sense. Detroit just completed perhaps their best season since the team's rebuild began back in 2017.

On the other hand, though, one has to ask how much better the team is this summer. The Red Wings added fresh faces, and they did upgrade in certain areas. But is this Detroit team notably better than the squad they ended this past season with?

Of course, these questions can only be answered beginning in the fall when games are played again. However, why don't take stock of Detroit as they stand right now? Here is a look at the team's summer activity and what the biggest Red Wings roster concern is heading into the 2023-24 season.

Red Wings departures

Perhaps Detroit's most notable departure is 23-year-old former first-round pick Filip Zadina. Zadina requested a trade away from Hockeytown prior to the 2023 NHL Draft. After nothing materialized, the 23-year-old mutually terminated his contract with the team.

Outside of Zadina, Detroit lost both their backup goaltenders from 2022-23. Alex Nedeljkovic and Magnus Hellberg both took one-year contracts with the Pittsburgh Penguins this summer. Depth defensemen Jordan Oesterle and Robert Hagg also left the club. Oesterle joined the Calgary Flames, while Hagg signed with the Anaheim Ducks.

Finally, one other NHL player left Detroit as their summer activity drew to a close. The Red Wings parted ways with forward Dominik Kubalik through a trade with their division rival Ottawa Senators.

Red Wings additions

The Red Wings made a fair number of moves this offseason. First, they acquired forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin from the Edmonton Oilers during the second day of the NHL Draft. Yamamoto received a buyout, while Kostin signed a two-year extension.

Detroit had a busy day on July 1 when NHL Free Agency opened. The team signed forwards J.T. Compher, Daniel Sprong, and Christian Fischer. Furthermore, defenseman Justin Holl and Shayne Gostisbehere joined the team. And finally, the Red Wings replaced their lost backup goalies by signing veterans James Reimer and Alex Lyon.

Detroit's most notable acquisition, however, came through trade. In the deal that sent Kubalik to the Senators, the Red Wings acquired Michigan native and two-time 40-goal scorer Alex DeBrincat from Ottawa.

Biggest roster concern

As it stands now, the biggest Red Wings roster concern is the lack of high-end talent. Detroit did get better this season. And they did add high-end talent in acquiring DeBrincat earlier in July.

However, more needs to be done. Especially if general manager Steve Yzerman has eyes on returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this upcoming season. The Red Wings are deep, but they just don't have enough game-changers.

That being said, Detroit could add that high-end talent from within. Former fourth-overall pick Lucas Raymond has the potential to develop into a perennial All-Star sniper. And defenseman Jake Walman emerged as a top-pairing defenseman next to Moritz Seider last season.

There are other names that could take a step as well. The point is, however, that Detroit lags behind other teams in the East, especially other teams in the Atlantic Division. Yzerman did make the Red Wings better this summer, but one thing is clear. This particular rebuild in Detroit is not done quite yet.