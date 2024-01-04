The Detroit Red Wings visit the Los Angeles Kings as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Detroit Red Wings Continue their west coast trip with a visit to the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Red Wings-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Red Wings are playing well on the season overall, but they have lost three of their last five games. On the season, Alex DeBrincat leads the team with 38 points on the season. DeBrincat leads the team in both goals (17) and assists (21), as well. Lucas Raymond is having a great season, as well. He has 31 points, 20 assists, and four assists in his last two games.

The Kings are 20-9-5 this season, but they have lost their last three games. Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe, and Kevin Fiala all have over 30 points on the season. They each have at least 20 assists, as well. Trevor Moore leads the team with 17 goals, which is tied for 19th in the NHL. In net, the Kings are one of the best teams in the NHL. They allow well under 2.50 goals per game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Kings Odds

Detroit Red Wings: ML (+158)

Los Angeles Kings: ML (-192)

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Kings

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports West

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Wings are a very good team in the offensive zone. They score the fifth-most goals per game, and they have the second-best shot percentage on the season. Detroit has a tough matchup in this game, but they are going to make it very tough on the Kings. With DeBrincat and Raymond on the ice, the Red Wings will have a great chance to put up some goals in this game.

The Red Wings will have Alex Lyon in net, and he is a breath of fresh air for them in net. He allows just 2.53 goals per game, and has a save percentage of .917. Lyon will have to be at his best in this game, and the Red Wings need it. If he continues to be good in net, the Red Wings will cover the spread.

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned earlier, the Kings are one of the best teams in net this season. They rank first in goals allowed per game (2.35), first in least amount of shots against, and fifth in save percentage. The shots against has a lot to do with the skaters and their play, but that is a great help to the goaltenders. However, when the Kings do allow shots on net, they have the goaltenders to save it.

During their three game losing streak, the Kings just have not scored. They have still did well in net, though. In those games, the Kings have given up nine goals, and scored just four. The Kings do need to pick it up in the offensive zone, but their ability to play in net will keep them in this game.

Final Red Wings-Kings Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game, and it will either feature a lot of goals, or just a few. I do not think there will be an in between. However, I believe the Kings will end their losing streak in this game and skate a way with a win. I will take the Kings' moneyline.

Final Red Wings-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-192), Under 6.5 (-120)