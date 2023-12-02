Detroit Red Wings defensive prospect Simon Edvinsson is thriving in the AHL as he awaits his next opportunity in the NHL.

The Detroit Red Wings are in a good spot as we speak. Their 5-1 win on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks marked their fourth win in their last five games. And find themselves occupying the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference after 22 games. This is incredible progress for Detroit as a team. For defenseman Simon Edvinsson, though, it means his waiting game continues.

Edvinsson has spent the 2023-24 NHL season with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. That isn't entirely surprising, as the Red Wings invested heavily in their blueline depth this past summer. However, the former sixth-overall pick is absolutely thriving with the Griffins. And at some point, something has to give.

Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson speaks out

The young Swedish defenseman spoke with The Athletic recently about waiting for that next chance. He admitted that it “sucked” that he failed to crack the roster out of training camp. But, at the end of the day, playing in the AHL isn't the worst thing in the world right now.

“I feel like being down here doesn’t hurt my career, in general,” he told The Athletic. “Of course, you want to be up there, you want to win games with Detroit, you want to go to playoffs. The same thing down here: We have a team, we’re a good group of guys that want to win games.”

As he mentioned, the goal is still to make the Red Wings on a full-time basis. He wants to contribute in Hockeytown and one day bring home a Stanley Cup to the city of Detroit. For now, he is patiently waiting. And he still has room to get better while he waits.

“It’s not that I focus the whole picture on that (call up). I still feel like every time I step on the ice here, I can be a little bit better. I can work on something,” Edvinsson said, via The Athletic.