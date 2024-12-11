ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Red Wings will battle the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center. It's an Eastern Conference showdown as we share our NHL odds series and make a Red Wings-Flyers prediction and pick.

The Flyers have won 23 games in the past 35 showdowns with the Red Wings, including two overtime wins. This will be the first meeting of the season. Significantly, the Wings won two of three games last season. But the Flyers have won three in a row against the Red Wings at the Wells Fargo Center. The Red Wings and Flyers have split the past 10 games. However, the Flyers are 4-1 over the past five games against the Red Wings at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here are the Red Wings-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Flyers Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +115

Philadelphia Flyers: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Flyers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and FDSD

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Red Wings are coming off a 6-5 victory, and rookie goalie Sebastian Cossa made NHL history by becoming the first goalie to win his first game in a relief appearance. The offense helped with six goals, showing how good they can be. Yet, that has not been the case often this season.

The Red Wings are just 29th in goals and assists. Also, they are just 21st in shooting percentage. The Wings have thrived on the extra-man attack, ranking seventh on the powerplay.

Lucas Raymond has led the team and remains the best player for the Red Wings. So far, he has netted 11 goals and 19 assists, including one snipe on the powerplay. Dylan Larkin has been excellent. Significantly, he has potted 12 goals and 11 assists, including six powerplay markers. But his best quality has been his ability to dominate the faceoff circle. Larkin has won 334 draws and lost 255.

Alex DeBrincat has also been exceptional for the Red Wings. He has 12 goals and 11 assists, including six powerplay snipes. Meanwhile, Moritz Seider has been the best defenseman on offense, registering three goals and 12 assists.

The goaltending situation has been murky, especially with injuries to Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon. Thus, the Wings have turned to Ville Husso. Of course, Husso struggled on Monday, leaving the door wide open for a possible Cossa start. Whoever starts will back a defense that is 19th in goals against. Additionally, their ability to kill penalties has been abysmal, as they rank 31st on the penalty kill.

The Red Wings will cover the spread if they can continue to draw penalties and take advantage of the one skillset they have. Then, the defense must do a better job of protecting the net.

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Things have been rocky in Philadelphia, and the Flyers will not add to their roster at the trade deadline. Regardless, they will continue to fight on with the roster they have.

The Flyers are 16th in goals and 13th in assists. Furthermore, they are 18th in shooting percentage. Having an extra guy has not helped, as the Flyers rank 25th on the powerplay.

Travis Konecky continued his hot play on Tuesday with two goals. Therefore, he comes with 15 goals and 19 assists through 29 games. Matvei Michkov has continued to excel in his rookie season, notching 11 goals and 16 assists. Travis Sanheim has been stellar, with five goals and 12 assists. Also, Owen Tippet has been good, with nine goals and seven assists. Sean Couturier has been the best guy in the faceoff circle, winning 278 draws and losing 211.

Samuel Ersson has been the goalie in the net and comes in with a record of 6-3-2 with a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893. He will back a defense that is just 27th in goals against. Also, killing penalties have been inconsistent, as they are 16th on the penalty kill.

The Flyers will cover the spread if they can space out the ice and generate good scoring chances. Then, they must avoid taking penalties and make good decisions on defense.

Final Red Wings-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings are 17-11 against the spread, while the Flyers are 15-14 against the odds. Moreover, the Red Wings are 8-6 against the spread on the road, while the Flyers are 5-10 against the odds at home. The Red Wings are 12-16 against the over/under, while the Flyers are 15-13-1 against the odds.

The Red Wings and Flyers are in similar straights. Significantly, both defenses have struggled, and that could be a recipe for a high-scoring game. I am going to roll with the over.

Final Red Wings-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (+104)