The Buffalo Sabres look to break their losing skid as they face the Detroit Red Wings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Sabres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Red Wings enter the game sitting at 13-7-3 on the year, but they are also the winner of five of their last six games. Last time out, they faced the Montreal Canadiens. The Red Wings took the early lead, scoring three times in the first period, to lead 3-0. Still, with just seven seconds left in the period the Canadiens scored to make it 3-1. In the second period, Joel Armia scored shorthanded to make it 3-2, but the Red Wings responded on that same power play, scoring to make it 4-2. In the third period, the Canadiens would score twice to tie the game, but 54 seconds into overtime, the Red Wings would win on a Jake Walman goal. The Red Wings will also be welcoming a new face soon, as Patrick Kane could be joining the lineup soon enough.

Meanwhile, the Sabres are 10-13-2 on the year and have been struggling as of late. They have lost four of their last five games, and last time out, faced the Nashville Predators. In that game, the Predators took a 2-0 lead off of two goals in the first period just 1:14 apart. Then in the second period, Victor Olofsson would score on a penalty shot to make it 2-1, but the scoring would end there. Juuse Saros saved 34 shots and the Sabres would fall 2-1. They will also be welcoming a face to the lineup as well, with Tage Thompson expecting to return from injury.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Sabres Odds

Detroit Red Wings: -128

Buffalo Sabres: +106

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Sabres

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/HULU

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Wings Will Win

The leading goals scorer and leading points man this year is Alex DeBrincat. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 10 assists on the year, giving him 23 points. He has also been solid on the power play this year, with four goals and two assists while on the power play this season. Dylan Larkin comes in as the leader in assists on the season. He has eight goals and 14 assists this year, good for 22 points. He also comes in performing well on the power play, with four goals and nine assists when man up this year. Meanwhile, two guys sit tied for third on the team in points with 19 of them each.

JT Compher and Lucas Raymond both come in with 19 points each this year. Compher has done it with six goals and 13 assists this year. Meanwhile, Raymond has done with eight goals and 11 assists. The Red Wings also get help from the blue line this year. Shayne Gostisbehere comes into the game with five goals and 13 assists on the season, placing him fifth on the team in points. Mortiz Seider is right behind him with three goals and 13 assists on the year, good for 16 points.

This year, the Red Wings sit third in the NHL in goals per game, with 3.74 goals per game on the season. They have been solid on the year on the power play, sitting eighth on the power play with a 23.5 percent conversion rate this year. On the power play, they are middle of the pack, sitting 18th in the NHL with a 79.1 percent success rate.

Alex Lyon will be getting the start in goal tonight for the Red Wings. He is 3-1-0 on the year with a 1.26 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage. In his last three starts, he has given up one or fewer goals while having a save percentage above .970. This resulted in three straight wins for Lyon.

Why The Sabres Will Win

The Sabres getting Tage Thompson back is a huge boost. He has played in 16 games so far, scoring six times and having six assists. that placed him sixth on the team in points, while playing nine fewer games. Still, the Sabres are without Alex Tuch. He had eight goals and nine assists before going out with an injury this year. This means the primary goal-scoring will fall to JJ Peterka and Jeff Skinner, who are tied for the team lead in goals this year. Both of them come into the game with ten goals on the year, with eight assists. Skinner has four on the power play, while Peterka comes in with a goal and two assists on the power play.

The leading points man this year is Casey Mittelstadt. He comes into the game with five goals on the year, while also having a team-high 16 assists. This gives him 21 points for the year. Just a point behind him is blue-line stuff, Rasmus Dahlin. Dahlin pushes the pace in transition, which has led to five goals and 15 assists for him this year. He is paired up with Owen Power, who also comes in with a goal and 11 assists on the year.

With all the injuries, the Sabres are struggling to score, sitting 25th in the NHL in goals scored this year at just 2.84 per game on the season. They have struggled heavily on the power play as well, with a 14.1 percent conversion rate this year and just ten goals. the Sabres have been better on the penalty kill though, sitting 13th in the NHL with an 81.5 percent success rate.

It will be Eric Comrie tending the twine tonight for the Sabres. He is 1-4-0 on the year with a 3.99 goals-against average and a .864 save percentage. In his last three starts, he has allowed three or more goals in all of them, including four goals in a period against the Devils and fix goals in the game with the Hurricanes.

Final Red Wings-Sabres Prediction & Pick

While both goalies come into this game with limited experience on the season, Eric Comrie has not been good while Alex Lyon has been solid. Combine that with the fact the Sabres have struggled as a team on defense, and the Red Wings are one of the best offensive teams in the NHL, this is a combination set for a big Red Wings win.

Final Red Wings-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Red Wings ML (-128)