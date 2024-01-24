This spectacular work of art allows players a much easier way to identify how to breed specific Pals.

A Redditor created a Palworld Breeding Spreadsheets with all 18,797 possible breeding combinations. This spectacular work of art allows players a much easier way to identify how to breed specific Pals. Additionally, they went into further detail about which Pal gender rates, special combinations, and more. Furthermore, another user in the comment section created a web-based breeding tool.

Reddit User Creates Palworld Breeding Sheet

#Palworld has sold over 7 million copies in only 5 days! Thank you very much!! We continue to be hard at work addressing the issues and bugs some users are experiencing. Thanks for your support! pic.twitter.com/8S9xKJEMjR — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 24, 2024

Reddit user Blahabe published an extremely detailed post along with a spreadsheet on the mechanics of breeding that includes all breeding combinations. As of writing this article, Palworld features over 18,000 possible breeding combinations based on various factors and Pals used. Furthermore, the post mentions all the special combinations, along with specific gender rates for certain Pals.

Furthermore, he's updated the list several times since publishing it. For example, his latest update added a Parent Search tab. For this, you just look at the Pal you want to make, and the list presents you all the parent options to breed it.

However, user uk-youngprofessional decided to make his own web-based breeding tool to see what two parents create via breeding. Additionally, it works the other way, allowing you to see which parent combinations create each pal. Overall, these two resources combine for one great Breeding Calculator.

However, if you want to just learn how to breed first, make sure to check out our guide. We explain the basics of breeding, which materials you need, and the fastest way of doing so. Overall, it takes a village to breed Pals in Palworld (literally). You need to own your own base, preferably set up with a ranch and Wheat Plantation. From there, you need to add Water Type Pals, and different pals to assign to your Ranch.

But that's not all, Pals require Cakes to breed in the Breeding Farm, which takes up a lot of space in your base. This is where the grind begins, as you need resources to have your Pals make cakes. Even then, it takes 2,000 Workload to bake a full cake. So make sure you're using the right Pals breed the creatures you want. Make good use of the Palworld Breeding Calculator that the above users made online.

