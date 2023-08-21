The Cincinnati Reds are on the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Angels for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Reds-Angels prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Reds are in third in the NL Central division. They have lost six of their last 10 games, and have seen themselves slowly slip away from the playoff picture. Cincinnati is just one game back of the wild card, though. They can easily get back into that spot, but they need to put together some wins in the coming weeks. They have some young talent on their team, but their pitching staff could use some help. The Reds are reliant on their offense, but they are one of the better teams if they can put it all together.

The Angels have lost six of their last 10 games, and ESPN has handed them a 0.3 percent chance to make the playoffs heading into this series. They are three games under .500, and sit 8.5 games back of a wild card spot. Needless to say, the Angels will definitely not make the playoffs this season. The Angels played the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, and they lost two of three. Zach Neto has been out since the beginning of the month, and C.J Cron was just sidelined a few days ago. Los Angeles is dealing with some injuries, so they will need some other people to step up.

Graham Ashcraft will take the mound for the Angels. Lucas Giolito will get the ball for the Angels.

Here are the Reds-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Angels Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-172)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Reds vs. Angels

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports West

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:38 PM ET/6:38 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Ashcraft is actually better when pitching on the road. He has a 3.78 ERA, and has only allowed four home runs when pitching away from home. This is not surprising as Great American Ballpark is geared more towards hitters. Ashcraft is more comfortable and better when pitching on the road, so he has a good matchup. The Angels struggle at the plate, especially without Mike Trout in the lineup. Shohei Ohtani is the only hitter to really worry about in the lineup. If Ashcraft can pitch around Ohtani, or make sure his damage is done with nobody on base, the Reds should cover the spread.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Giolito has been struggling a little bit since being acquired by the Angels. He has seen his ERA rise from 3.79 to 4.44, and the Angels are just 1-3 when he is on the mound. Giolito is very good at home, though. Yes, 10 of those 11 starts came when he was on the White Sox, however, home games are home games. The reason away games are tough is because of the travel. This is still a home game for Giolito. When pitching at home, Giolito has a 2.62 ERA, and opponents are batting just .184 off him. If he can have another good home start, the Angels will cover the spread.

Final Reds-Angels Prediction & Pick

This should actually be a pretty good series. However, this game has a chance to be a little bit lopsided. I trust Giolito over Ashcraft, and that is who I will roll with. My money is on the Angels to cover the spread.

Final Reds-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5 (+142), Over 9 (-118)