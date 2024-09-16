The Cincinnati Reds have been a disappointment this season. Injuries have taken a season with sky-high expectations and put them below .500. While they have a solid group of young prospects, they must supplement their roster with veteran free agents. Luis Severino, JD Martinez, and Mark Canha would all be great options for the Reds.

The Reds' prospects are mostly focused in the infield. Elly De La Cruz is the face of the franchise and one of the faces of baseball at shortstop. Expect Christian Encarnacion-Strand to return at first base and Noelvi Marte to shine in a full season of work in 2025. Additions must be made to surround them with talent while understanding that the Reds are not a high-spending team.

The window for success in Cincinnati is through the 2029 season. De La Cruz is under team control until then. With him as the star, they have a chance to win in the National League. With these three veteran additions, the Reds can succeed in 2025.

Reds solidify rotation with Luis Severino

The Reds added Frankie Montas in free agency to be their Opening Day starter last winter. He was solid as the top starter but was overtaken by young star Hunter Greene. Montas was traded to the Brewers at the trade deadline and the Reds have to grab a veteran innings-eater to help the rotation.

Luis Severino has had a solid year with the Mets in 2024. His lone year in Queens features a 104 OPS+ and 10 wins at the top of the rotation. If he performs well in the playoff push, he might exit the Reds' budget but if he is affordable, Severino would be a great option. Greene will be the Opening Day starter next year and be expected to lead the rotation. With a veteran behind him, the Reds will be able to win games and series throughout the season.

Mark Cahna steadies uncertain outfield

With the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants this season, Mark Cahna has proven he is a solid veteran piece in the outfield. He is hitting .237 with a .684 OPS between the two stops this season. While those are not great numbers, they are solid enough to fill such a significant defensive hole. The injury to Will Benson this season showed just how thin the Reds are in the outfield. With Cahna on a cheap, short-term deal, that problem would be fixed.

This is the type of move that the Reds should be making to win their division. The team has not advanced in the playoffs since 1995 and to break that drought, they need to add to their outfield. While Cahna is not an All-Star caliber player and won't be winning any awards, he brings depth to the lineup that they desperately need.

JD Martinez brings veteran pop to the lineup

This offseason, JD Martinez sat in free agency deep into spring training and missed the first few weeks of the season while gearing up to join the Mets. When he got into the lineup, he became a solid piece as the designated hitter for New York. Martinez will be 37 next year and will bring veteran leadership to the Reds clubhouse and hit home runs, which they have not done well this year.

Great American Ballpark is one of the most hitter-friendly stadiums in the league, according to Baseball Reference. The Reds have not taken advantage of that this year, ranking 16th in team home runs in the league. Martinez will help that number rise and be a great slugger in the designated hitter ranks next season.

Nick Martini started the year as the main designated hitter. The 34-year-old is now on the injured list and is a free agent at the end of the season. It would be wise to replace him with Martinez on a one-year deal and let him become a Reds legend in the playoffs.