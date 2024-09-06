The Cincinnati Reds are finishing off a disappointing 2024 season. Ace Hunter Greene is on the injured list with elbow soreness, putting a damper on the year. While they are close to elimination, the team still hopes they can get the pitcher back before the season ends, according to MLB.com.

“Greene, who was placed on the IL on Aug. 17 as a precaution after feeling soreness in his elbow, threw his first side bullpen session on Sept. 5 and has another scheduled for Sept. 8. There is still the belief that he will be able to pitch again this season, but a target date has not been set.”

While there is no target date, the Reds need to get Hunter Greene back before the season ends. He represents the ace of the staff for 2025, which will be an important season for the team. The Reds nearly made the playoffs last year and had a significant dropoff this year.

The Reds are relying on Greene to come back healthy in 2025 and lead them to the playoffs. It will be easier for him to do that if he ends the year with a couple of strong starts as opposed to sitting on the shelf. The expectations around the team will be high not only because of Greene, but due to the strong infield and star-studded lineup.

Expectations for the Reds in 2025

While Greene has been a great pitcher, Elly De La Cruz has continued to dominate on the offensive side. He is finishing off the first 20-homer, 60-steal season in major league history. At just 23 years old, De La Cruz has solidified himself as a star at shortstop and gives the Reds a chance to advance in the playoffs for the first time since 1995.

The reality of the Reds' situation is that they are not a high-spending team. They have never signed a free agent to a contract worth more than $64 million, given to Mike Moustakas and Nick Castellanos in 2020. Joey Votto has the richest contract in history with a $225 million extension that ran from 2012-2022. When De La Cruz is due a contract, he will break that record.

Bobby Witt is due over $275 million on his big extension and the Reds will have to give De La Cruz more than that. Considering their history, he may leave after his rookie deal. The Reds have a championship window with the superstar on their team and they must take advantage of that. Greene is an important part of taking advantage of that window.

In free agency, the Reds must add pitchers to help fill out the rotation behind Greene. Last year, they picked up Frankie Montas and traded him to the Brewers after a solid first half. Luis Severino for the Mets, Marco Gonzales from the Pirates, and Yusei Kikuchi from the Astros are all options the Reds can afford.

Hunter Greene is the ace of the present and future for the Cincinnati Reds. With him hopefully coming back soon from an elbow injury, expect the Reds to win their games with him on the hill in September.