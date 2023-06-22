Remember when the Cincinnati Reds were awful? Yeah, it's safe to say that nobody else remembers that either. The Reds are currently in the midst of one of the most impressive streaks of the entire MLB season, with 11 consecutive games having been won.

This recent scorching streak they find themselves on has resulted in them now holding the first place in the NL Central, after being in last place just a little over a month ago. Just a week ago, they were ranked third in the division. How did this team manage to undergo such a transformation, going from being projected as certain sellers to becoming buyers within the span of a month?

This type of turnaround, which was not anticipated by anyone for a team that suffered a loss of 100 games last season and was expected to face similar challenges this season, is rarely witnessed without some drastic moves made through free agency. However, aside from one player, the Reds did not make any significant changes in that regard. Will Myers was paid $7.5 million to play 37 games before being designated for assignment.

It is likely that many assumed the Reds were simply giving up after allowing Nick Castellanos to depart before the 2022 season. He appeared to be a player around whom they could have built their franchise around. The current .315 hitter has shown no signs of slowing down thus far for the Philadelphia Phillies. Alternatively, it is possible that the Reds were seeking to initiate a new trend by relying on their youth rather than signing the now 31-year-old to a five-year, $100 million deal like the one he received. Should we credit the Reds in that regard?

Teams are getting younger, cheaper, like the Reds

Teams such as the Reds are witnessing a shift towards a younger and more cost-effective approach.

For a long time, the Reds were never expected to be big spenders. They haven't been competitive for quite some time either. With the exception of the COVID-affected season in 2020 when they were swept by the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series, they have not made the playoffs since 2013, also experiencing a loss in the Wild Card round.

Criticism from both fans and media has often been directed towards the Reds for their lack of spending, including remarks from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

There is an ongoing belief that owners are simply using their teams as a means to generate profits, without genuinely caring about the fortunes of their ballclubs. This argument tends to hold weight when considering the exorbitant amounts of money being spent on teams like the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, as mentioned by Rosenthal. However, during the first half of June in the 2023 season, there is evidence to challenge that notion.

The Mets and Padres, respectively boasting the first and third highest payrolls in the league, have invested significant sums in star players, yet they find themselves in third place within their divisions and have shown little promise of improvement throughout this season. These are teams that possess large, formidable rosters but have achieved minimal, undermining results.

In comparison, the Reds currently hold the overall 25th ranked MLB payroll. Among the top 10 teams with the lowest payrolls, there are currently four teams that are among the best in baseball: the Reds (6), Tampa Bay Rays (4), Arizona Diamondbacks (10), and Baltimore Orioles (2). And this success is primarily attributed to an infusion of young talent.

The Reds have utilized their fourth-ranked MLB farm system (per Bleacher Report) to help bolster their roster this season, including the emergence of rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz.

De La Cruz has emerged as one of the brightest stars in the league in his young 13-game career. He has ignited the Reds with his speed on the base paths and power at the plate. Additionally, there is a bevy of other young talent on the team, such as Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Will Benson, and Andrew Abbott. Not to mention Jonathan India, who is only 26 and is currently in his third year with the organization.

With an average age of 27.2, the Reds boast the second youngest team in the entire league, according to MLBrun.com.

Reds looking to buy, not sell

It was just over a year ago that CFO Phil Castellini cautioned Reds' fans to “be careful what you ask for,” implying that a team move might be the most lucrative option. It seemed to be a response from an ownership group that had faced continuous ridicule from a passionate fanbase. However, it didn't sit well with those in Cincinnati, which makes the Reds' current position all the more intriguing.

“Yeah, we're in first place. We're looking to win,” said Reds general manager Nick Krall, as per MLB.com. “That's our goal. I think we want to do whatever we can for this team. We just need to continue playing well and see what's out there. There obviously hasn't been a good match to this point. I don't see anything on the horizon, but you never know. We're just going to keep working at it.”

While it's still early to become overly excited, especially considering their limited resources and lackluster ownership, the Reds find themselves in the best position they have been in for a long time. Krall may state that they are buyers, but should the rest of us buy into this latest hot streak? Or is it merely that, a streak?