With an influx of young talent, the Cincinnati Reds will push for a playoff spot in 2024. To support their youth, the Reds have brought in a longtime MLB veteran.

Cincinnati has signed Josh Harrison to a minor-league contract, via MSM Sports. The utility player received an invite to spring training.

If Harrison were to get elevated to the major leagues, it would be his 14th season in the league. With Cincinnati being Harrison's hometown, perhaps signing with the Reds is how he wants to send off his MLB career. Even if Harrison continues playing baseball, he can now say he played for his hometown team.

Over those 14 years Harrison has appeared in 1,208 games. He is a career .270 hitter with 73 home runs, 388 RBI and 91 stolen bases. In 2014 and 2017, Harrison was named an All-Star. While he may not be the same hitter he was then, Harrison offers plenty of defensive versatility, spending time at third base, second base, shortstop and outfield throughout his career.

That versatility will help Harrison get on the diamond in Cincinnati if given the opportunity. The Reds' infield is filled with tantalizing former prospects such as Elly De La Cruz, Matt McClain and Noelvi Marte. Spencer Steer and TJ Friedl will command the outfield.

But with Joey Votto seemingly on the outs, the Reds are in need of a veteran voice. Josh Harrison could fill that role if he gets the call to the majors. Even if he isn't the contributor he once was, after over a decade in the league, Harrison is coming home and playing for his hometown Reds.