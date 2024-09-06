ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Luis Severino heads to the mound for the New York Mets as they host the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Mets prediction and pick.

Reds-Mets Projected Starters

Julian Aguiar vs. Luis Severino

Julian Aguiar (1-0) with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP

Last Start: Aguiar went 2.2 innings in his last start, giving up two hits, two walks, and two runs. He would take the no-decision as the Reds beat the Astros.

2024 Road Splits: Aguiar is 1-0 in two starts on the road with a 3.60 ERA and a .189 opponent batting average.

Luis Severino (10-6) with a 3.84 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP

Last Start: Severino went seven innings, giving up just six hits and a walk in his last start. He gave up just one run in a win over the Red Sox.

2024 Home Splits:

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Mets Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +124

New York Mets: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Reds vs. Mets

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: BSOH/SNY

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 15th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 24th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Spencer Steer has led the way this year. He is hitting .234 on the year with 19 home runs and 86 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 23 bases with 65 runs scored. Elly De La Cruz has also been great this year. He is hitting .263 on the year with 22 home runs and 63 RBIs. Further, De La Cruz has stolen 62 bases and scored 94 times this year. Rounding out the best bats on the year in Jonathan India. He is hitting .249 with a .351 on-base percentage. India has 14 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 75 runs scored.

TJ Friedl has been driving in runs as of late. He is hitting just .200 in the last week with five RBIs and a run scored. Amed Rosario is also driving in runs. He is hitting .238 in the last week, with a home run, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Ty France. He is hitting .462 in the last week with a .517 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored. The Reds are hitting .269 in the last week, with six home runs and 30 runs scored in seven games.

Current Reds have 50 career at-bats against Luis Severino. They have hit just .180 off of him. Amed Rosario has the most experience, going 2-14 with a home run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Luke Maile is 3-10 with a walk against Severino. Santiago Espinal is one for six but has a double and two RBIs.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are eight in run scored in the majors while sitting 12th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. Francisco Lindor has led the way this year. He is hitting .274 with a .343 on-base percentage this year. He has 30 home runs, 84 RBIs and 98 runs scored. Lindor has also stolen 26 bases. Meanwhile, Pete Alonso is driving in runs. He is hitting .240 with a .323 on-base percentage. Alonso has 31 home runs, 78 RBIs, and has scored 79 runs this year. Rounding out the best bats this year is Brandon Nimmo. He is hitting .230 with a .342 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 75 runs scored this year. He has also stolen 12 bases.

Jesse Winker has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .368 in the last week with a .429 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, seven RBIs, and five runs scored in the last week. Francisco Lindor is also hitting well. He is hitting .375 in the last week with two home runs, five RBIs, and seven runs scored. Pete Alonso is not hitting well, but still being productive. He is hitting just .167 in the last week but has two home runs, four RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week. The Mets have hit .255 over the last week, with eight home runs, and 31 runs scored in six games.

Final Reds-Mets Prediction & Pick

Julian Aguiar has made four starts this year, and given up two runs in three of them, but six in the other. Still, the Reds have won all four games he has started. Meanwhile, Severino has been solid at home as of late. In his last two home starts, he has given up just one run over 16 innings of work. While Severino has been the better pitcher as of late, he also has the better offense backing him. Take the Mets in this one.

Final Reds-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-146)