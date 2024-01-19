Another one!

Hip-hop reality competition series Rhythm + Flow is returning for a second season to Netflix after four years, Deadline reported. The streamer also released a teaser for the new season.

The show will feature new judges, DJ Khaled, Ludacris and Latto, to discover the next generation's rap/hip-hop star. The streaming platform also announced Eminem as a special guest. The rap superstar will join the show “from a surprise location.” The streamer will reveal other guests at a later date.

Rhytm + Flow is currently on production, with an eye for a premiere date later in the year. The show's executive producers Jesse Collins & Dionne Harmon left LA after the Emmy Awards ceremony, which they also EP-ed, had concluded. The pair flew to Atlanta, where the show's second season main production is held. It will also film in other cities all over the US.

Rhytm + Flow returns for season two with new judges

Collins and Harmon said, “This season features a powerhouse panel of judges, each with a distinct and influential role in hip-hop culture.”

“In this significant moment for the genre, the focus extends beyond the music alone. We're seeking unconventional voices and authentic stories that peel back layers and invite fans to immerse themselves in the contestants’ world as we spotlight the continually evolving spirit of hip-hop,” they continued.

Rhythm + Flow contestant come from all over the US, competing for the chance to prove themselves on stage as the next hip-hop star and take home the $250,000 grand prize.

The show debuted on Oct. 9, 2019 and was one of the first reality competition streamed as well as the first music competition. Season one had Chance the Rapper, Cardi B and T.I. as judges. The winner, D Smoke, went on to receive Grammy and NAACP nominations. Netflix renewed the series for a second season in March 2020.

Nerflix VP of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg said, “We are taking things up a notch with a new cast of global hitmakers in our judges and a new pool of undiscovered artists.”

“Hip-hop continues to evolve so it’ll be thrilling to see Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled mentoring contestants during their journeys, along with legendary guest judges like Eminem providing their own brand of insight and advice,” he added.

In the teaser, one of the show's judge's Latto, mentions how she started career on a show like this, as the winner of Jermaine Dupri's The Rap Game. She collaborated with season one judge Cardi B on the song Put It On Da Floor Again.

Rhythm + Flow has been adapted in other countries such as France and Italy. John Legend is one of the show's executive producers along with Collins and Harmon.