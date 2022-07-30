Ric Flair announces his last wrestling match ever at 73-years-old

One of the greatest wrestlers of all-time will finally have his final match… probably. Ric Flair will headline what could be his final pay-per-view (aptly titled “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match”) on Sunday night. The Nature Boy posted an image on Instagram promoting this event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy)

Ric Flair is widely-regarded as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, wrestler of all-time. The Nature Boy started his career in 1972 in the AWA, before moving to other promotions. Whether it was an indie promotion or a big-time one like the WWE or the AJPW, Flair was an instant hit amongst fans.

Some of Flair’s best work came with the World Championship Wrestling brand, and eventually, the WWE. There, he feuded with the likes of Hulk Hogan and the NWO, becoming a decorated wrestler in the process. In fact, Ric Flair still holds the WWE’s record for most championship reigns at 16 (tied with John Cena).

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Flair has announced a “final” match to his career. Hardcore WWE fans will fondly remember Ric Flair’s retirement match in Wrestlemania XXIV to Shawn Michaels. That match is highly regarded as one of the greatest matches in WWE history, and was a beautiful finish to a historic career.

Ric Flair will be teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in his final match against the duo of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Considering The Nature Boy’s old age, expect the three other wrestlers to carry the brunt of the action. However, you can be damn sure that Flair will get some of his signature chops in.