Ricky Gervais recently responded to a casting rumor for Fantastic Four.

The MCU is looking for their H.E.R.B.I.E. for their forthcoming Fantastic Four film. Ricky Gervais hilariously responded to the rumor.

Responding to a Fantastic Four fan account on X, Gervais threw his name in the hat for the role. The post, which takes from DanielRPK's reporting, states that Marvel Studios is looking for a comedian for H.E.R.B.I.E.

Can I swear? — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 22, 2024

“Can I swear?” Gervais asked in response.

Another X user responded, saying he could only get three F-bombs, two uses of “b******s,” and one usage of the C-word. Gervais swiftly replied, “I can work with that.”

Will Ricky Gervais be in Fantastic Four?

In all actuality, it's unknown for Marvel Studios will cast in the role. It could be Gervais, but he's never been in such a big franchise project.

Ricky Gervais is known for co-creating the likes of The Office, Extras, and Life's Too Short. He commonly collaborates with Stephen Merchant. Some of his other notable credits include Derek and After Life.

While he mostly does comedy and TV series, Gervais has appeared in several films. He has starred in the Night at the Museum films, Escape from Planet Earth, Muppets Most Wanted, and Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.

The MCU's Fantastic Four is their first swing at adapting Marvel's First Family since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will direct the film, which is reportedly hoping to commence production in the summer. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach were recently cast as the members of the Fantastic Four.