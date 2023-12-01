Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have a lovely family of 4, but that could change soon. The only thing is there's one catch before they grow.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's blissful family of four might just see new additions in the future, with the songstress harboring a deep desire to extend their family with a daughter, sources exclusively reveal, according to USmagazine.

Despite their current joy with sons RZA and Riot Rose, insiders disclosed to Us Weekly that Rihanna holds a strong desire to welcome a baby girl into their lives. The couple, who commenced dating in 2020, welcomed their first son, RZA, two years into their relationship. The surprise announcement of Rihanna's second pregnancy during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance preceded the arrival of their second son, Riot Rose, in August.

Sources close to the couple express their excitement about fulfilling their dreams together. A recent Instagram interview with Complex magazine in November saw A$AP Rocky openly express his pride in their burgeoning family, humorously claiming, “I think we do a real great job at collaborating making children. I think that’s our best creation so far!”

Amidst their happiness, adjusting to life with two children has been a journey for the music power couple. Reports suggest that Rihanna has embraced motherhood effortlessly, while A$AP Rocky has been an exceptional and devoted father figure. Their families, noted as an integral support system, actively contribute to their familial harmony and offer unwavering support, ensuring a cohesive environment for the expanding family unit.

The couple's bond and shared commitment to parenthood have resonated strongly, as they navigate the joys and challenges of raising their children. While basking in the joy of their current family dynamics, the prospect of adding a daughter seems to hold a special allure for Rihanna, emphasizing her enduring desire for a larger family.