Rihanna was positively beaming as she departed India following her sensational performance at a lavish wedding party hosted by Mukesh Ambani, the wealthiest man in Asia, TMZ reports. The music icon was at Jamnagar Airport in Western India, radiating joy and satisfaction after delivering a killer set for the son of the industrialist, who spared no expense in ensuring a memorable night. Reports suggest that Rihanna's payday for the one-night gig amounted to a staggering $6 million, with speculation swirling that the final figure may have even reached eight figures due to the extensive duration of her performance.
Rihanna performed 17 of her songs at a pre-wedding party for the billionaire Ambani family in India.
Seventeen songs is a lot for a private gig!
I’m guessing a minimum $7 million dollar fee for this…probably closer to $10-$12 million. pic.twitter.com/GLIVbsKpJU
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 2, 2024
For Rihanna, the event marked a significant milestone as it was her first full concert since November 2016, when she wrapped up her Anti World Tour in Abu Dhabi. The pre-wedding extravaganza saw Rihanna deliver an electrifying performance, treating the 1,200 guests to a repertoire of 17 songs, including hits like “We Found Love” and “B**** Better Have My Money.” Notably, tracks such as “Consideration,” “Birthday Cake,” and “Desperado” made their return to the stage after nearly eight years, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans.
Attendees, including prominent figures like Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, were all in love with Rihanna's presence, with many capturing the memorable moments on their phones. Rihanna's star power was on full display as she commanded the stage with all the spectacle and grandeur reminiscent of her stadium tours.
As Rihanna bid farewell to India, she had a large box or bag emblazoned with the words “THANK YOU,” a fitting sentiment for the unforgettable evening she had provided.